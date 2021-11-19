BOISE — The Boise State football team will honor one of its most unique senior classes in program history Saturday night prior to a 7 o'clock kickoff against New Mexico in the final home game of the season at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos have four sixth-year seniors, two fifth-year seniors, 16 redshirt seniors and five true seniors.
And a large chunk of them could decide to come back and play again next year.
Throw in the group playing potentially their final years at Boise State with new head coach Andy Avalos, and it’s a group that will always be remembered for their time as Broncos.
“They’ve been awesome,” Avalos said. “We’re really grateful not only for the impact that everyone gets to see on the field, but more importantly how they impact us all. I learn from these guys every day. There’s tremendous young men in this program and it’s an honor for us to be around them every day.
“We’re grateful to have the time around them and we’re going to enjoy the rest of the time we do have to be together.”
Those definitely playing their final home games on Saturday — unless for some unexpected reason the Broncos end up in the Potato Bowl — include Khalil Shakir and a number of players without eligibility in linebacker Riley Whimpey, nickel Kekaula Kaniho, punter Joel Velazquez and offensive linemen Uzo Osuji and Jake Stetz.
The three headliners are Shakir, Whimpey and Kaniho — who all have served as team captains, are multi-year starters and some of the best playmakers to come through the program in recent memory. All three will be hard to replace.
“It’s crazy to think it’s come to this point,” Whimpey said. “The past five years have gone by quick so to be able to go out there one last time on The Blue with my brothers is going to mean a lot.
“I’m not going to get this opportunity again in my life so I’m just soaking up everything and enjoying the time I have left.”
Asked what he hoped people would remember about his time at Boise State five or 10 years from now, Whimpey perfectly described himself by saying, “First and foremost, somebody who was nice to everybody and made sure to say hi to everybody and someone who took the time out of their day to say hello.”
Shakir said earlier this week he’s “99.9 percent” sure he’s headed to the NFL after the season instead of using his extra year of COVID-19 eligibility to return. He’ll leave with career numbers that put him in the conversation as one of the best wide receivers ever to play at Boise State.
“The vibe within this senior class is something I’ve never experienced before and I’m forever grateful for the relationships I’ve built with these guys,” Shakir said.
Kaniho returned for his COVID-19 year to have the chance to play with his younger brother Kaonohi Kaniho — and the decision has provided a lifetime of memories. The two Kaniho brothers both had interceptions against Fresno State, making them one of just three sets of brothers in college football history to both have interceptions for the same team in the same game.
The older Kaniho is a team captain this season and like Shakir and Whimpey will be tough to replace. Kaniho has played in a program record 58 games and has made an impressive 44 starts the past five seasons.
“It’s been a great experience having these last five years and getting the extra one I didn’t think I’d have,” Kaniho said. “I’m very grateful for the experiences I’ve had and sad it’s coming to an end, but also really excited for what’s to come knowing that I’ve given this place everything I could.
“I know there will be a lot of emotions and excitement — reminiscing on everything that has happened and a lot of lessons learned. I’m just looking forward to embracing all of those different emotions, the highs and lows, and doing it with these guys around me.”
One lasting memory the seniors hope to have is a final win on The Blue. Boise State has uncharacteristically struggled at home this season, losing three straight on The Blue for the first time since the 1996 season — the Broncos’ first at the FBS level.
The Broncos ended that streak last week with a 23-13 win against New Mexico, but hope to make it two in a row Saturday — and send the seniors off with a win.
How badly do the Broncos want to win Saturday for the seniors? Players wore war paint at practice Thursday to set the tone for what they hope is a memorable final night on The Blue.
“The war paint explains it all, what’s on my face right now,” kicker Jonah Dalmas said. “We got our mind right, we know what we want to do and what we want to accomplish. A couple of the guys, Jake Stetz and Riley Whimpey, talked to the team about how much The Blue means to them and it was cool to see how much this place means to them.
“It did nothing but motivate us to go out there and do it for them and make sure their last experience on The Blue is a W.”
As long as the Broncos show up focused, a win shouldn’t be that hard to attain. New Mexico is the lowest scoring team in the country at just 13.6 points per game and second-worst in total yards at barely 250 yards per game.
The Broncos remain in contention for a Mountain West title. They’ll need to beat New Mexico and win at No. 22 San Diego State on Friday, and hope both Utah State and Air Force lose one of their final two games.
But all that matters Saturday? Winning for the seniors.
“How you finish things is really how you are remembered,” Kaniho said. “So for us seniors, how we finish is what we can control and we're doing everything we can to make that the best.”