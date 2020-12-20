BOISE - For the first time since 2001 the Boise State football team won't finish its season with a bowl game.
The Broncos joined a large number of teams Sunday in electing not to play in a bowl game given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We met with our captains this morning, and after discussions with the rest of the team, we felt it was in the best interest of our program and of the well-being of our student-athletes, both physically and mentally, to forego a bowl game this year,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “These young men have been through a lot this season. COVID protocols required them to be away from their families for most of the season, and they understandably want to go home and be with their families for the holidays. When they return to campus we will begin preparations for a championship season in 2021.”
Boise State (5-2) suffered a 34-20 loss to San Jose State Saturday in the Mountain West Championship. They were without many offensive weapons including running back George Holani and tight end John Bates. Top wide receiver Khalil Shakir then got hurt during the game.
The Broncos started a shortened-season two months late and then had two games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Several players including quarterback Hank Bachmeier missed time due to positive COVID-19 cases.
“This is about a team decision and what the team feels is best for everyone mentally, physically and emotionally," captains Shakir, Avery Williams and Riley Whimpey said in a joint statement. "The 2020 season has not been easy, dating back to the summer, the postponement and return of our season and then week-to-week ups and downs in dealing with COVID.
"We gave everything we had this season for each other and for Bronco Nation, and are proud that we made it to a championship game despite all the challenges we faced. Now, it is time for all of us to get healthy and focus on 2021.”
San Jose State went to the Arizona Bowl with the win, and the Broncos were projected early Sunday morning to go anywhere from the Birmingham Bowl to the Armed Forces Bowl. The Birmingham Bowl was eventually one of several canceled due to not enough teams wanting to participate.
It's unclear which bowl game the Broncos would have had the opportunity to play in had they elected to play, but they were assured of playing somewhere.
Bowl trips won't be the same as a typical year given the current climate. Teams won't do the week-long bowl events and instead will just travel the day prior to the game like a normal road trip.
Fans also won't be allowed at most of the bowl games.
Boise State had been selected for a bowl game in every season since 2001. The 2018 First Responder Bowl in Dallas was canceled midway through the first quarter due to severe storms, but the Broncos still count the game as a bowl appearance.
Dan Hawkins was in his first season and the Broncos went 8-4 in 2001 but weren't picked for a bowl.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision for our student-athletes to consider," interim athletic director Bob Carney said in a statement. "Our team represents a great group of competitors, and all of us want to compete at the highest levels. Our focus over the last week was on the Mountain West Championship Game. In regards to this decision, we wanted to give our team captains a chance to speak with all our student-athletes before taking any action on the postseason.
"These last several months have been both exhausting and challenging for everyone involved, and I want to thank our student-athletes, coaches and support staff for all of the work that went into the most unprecedented season in college football history. I am proud of everyone involved.”
Boise State is slated to open the 2021 season in Orlando against UCF on Sept. 4, 2021.