Boise State’s quarterback battle appears to be leaning in the direction of Hank Bachmeier – in part due to the lack of availability from contender Jack Sears.
Head coach Andy Avalos met with the media Sunday and confirmed Sears didn’t participate in the first scrimmage over the weekend due to what he described as a “lower body injury”.
It’s the second time Sears had to be shut down due to the injury in the first 11 days of fall camp. With less than a week left before Boise State hopes to set the depth chart after scrimmage No. 2 on Friday, it would seem that time is running out for Sears to win the job.
“We’re hoping he will be able to get back at the beginning to middle of this week,” Avalos said of Sears.
Sears missed a few days of practice last week but Avalos said he returned and “did a really good job” before suffering another setback with the same injury. Sears told the media last week he was dealing with a slight muscle strain.
Asked if there was still enough runway left for Sears to get back on the field and win the job prior to a decision needing to be made ahead of the season opener against UCF on Sept. 2, Avalos said Sears would have to return quickly to have a chance.
“We feel like if Jack is available at the beginning of this week (there’s enough time) because he did practice last week, he wasn’t out all of last week, and when he was in there he did a really good job,” Avalos said. “Not to say Hank hasn’t. Their production and execution (has been) pretty close.”
Bachmeier has been the starting quarterback in each of the past two seasons and holds an 11-2 record as a starter. But he missed six games in 2019 due to a pair of injuries and sat out two more last season due to a bout with COVID-19.
Sears, a transfer from USC, stepped in against Air Force and was nearly perfect – completing 17 of 20 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a road win – but suffered a concussion early the following week against BYU. He ended up missing the rest of the season due to the concussion and then COVID-19 protocols.
The arrival of Avalos and new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Plough made it an open competition entering the season, but it’s always kind of felt like Bachmeier’s to lose. That appears to be the case even more now with Sears missing time due to the injury.
Throw in a strong camp for Bachmeier – Avalos said his scrimmage grade Saturday was his best in any of the spring or fall scrimmages under the new coaching staff – and things surely seem to be trending towards him taking the field with the offense to start the game in Orlando, Florida.
“Hank had a really, really good scrimmage yesterday,” Avalos said. “He made a lot of really good throws because his timing and progressions were on point. He’s improved that a ton. He has reduced the number of times in which he holds onto the ball too long and puts himself in a situation where he’s going to create a negative yardage play. That’s one of the biggest things that Hank coming into this deal needed to improve on and he’s done a tremendous job with that.”
But Avalos wasn’t ready to go that far. He said both Bachmeier and Sears have remained close in the competition when they’ve both been on the field.
“Prior to Jack missing practices they were pretty close and similar in their completion percentages and before Jack sat out here for a few days they were pretty close in the touchdown to interception ratio,” Avalos said. “They are very similar. … When Jack jumps back in there what we really want to be able to see is who is going to be able to make that final decision more consistently - who is going to be more accurate with the passes. And obviously the overall consistency and operation and execution.”
One unintended positive of Sears being out? True freshman Taylen Green has earned significant team reps during practice and has shown big improvement since his arrival in the spring. Green, a 6-foot-6, 215-pounder from Lewisville, Texas, was ranked as one of the top 25 dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2021 class by both ESPN and 247Sports.
“I hate to say it but in spring ball we couldn’t even run or operate more than about four or five plays (with him) but Taylen is now being able to operate and run the majority of the playbook,” Avalos said. “Does he need to continue to grow and improve his efficiency, yes he does, but in the current scenario with Jack having to sit out of the last couple days, Taylen has gotten a tremendous amount of reps and is showing a whole lot of promise as a young quarterback.”
Green will open the season as the No. 3 quarterback. This week will likely determine the order at the top.
“As everyone would hope to have a better understanding or get an answer on who the starting quarterback will be, we’re looking to see about Jack’s availability at the beginning of this week so we can move forward on that,” Avalos said. “The positive is we feel very confident that we can win with both these guys. They’ve both been leaders and that will always be the first objective – to be able to engage and lead players and coaches before we even get on the field, and we’re really excited about their growth there.”
Avalos is slated to speak with the media next on Friday afternoon after the second scrimmage of fall camp.