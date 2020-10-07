BOISE — There weren’t a ton of positives for Boise State to take from a 38-7 loss to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl to finish up last season.
The play of Scale Igiehon was an exception.
The nose tackle jumped into the starting lineup due to an injury to Sonatane Lui and had maybe his best game at Boise State — and against one of the best players the Broncos faced all year.
Igiehon largely dominated Washington center Nick Harris, who went in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in April to the Cleveland Browns. He had three tackles, including a tackle-for-loss, but was disruptive all night on the interior.
“You watch that Washington game and that center is an NFL player and Scale absolutely got after him the entire game,” defensive line coach Spencer Danielson said.
With Lui, defensive tackle David Moa and defensive end Chase Hatada all gone, the true junior Igiehon ascends from a key reserve to the main man in the middle for the Broncos in 2020. Igiehon saw action in all 14 games and made two starts, finishing 10th on the team with 38 tackles.
The 6-foot-2, 295-pound Igiehon is the only returner with experience at the three defensive line spots and will be counted on to lead the group both in terms of leadership and production.
And his play against Harris in the bowl game showed Igiehon he’s ready.
“Basically that no matter who I’m going against if I play with technique and the right footwork and execute what I’m supposed to do, there’s really nobody that should be able to stop me,” Igiehon said. “The Washington game was a solid game for me but I have to keep improving and just stay consistent.”
Igiehon was a 335-pound, three-star recruit when he signed with Boise State out of Del Valle (Texas) High School in 2018. He got down to 300 pounds by the start of the 2018 season and appeared in 11 games as a true freshman that fall, making three starts and finishing with 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles-for-loss.
He upped his production last year as a sophomore despite playing behind a pair of multi-year starters in Moa and Lui. In addition to the game experience, he also gained valuable reps in practice due to Lui not practicing much due to an injury.
“Those reps were huge for Scale’s development,” Danielson said. “Having David Moa and Lui and him being able to watch those guys and see not only how they play the defensive line position but how they train, how they watch film, how they took care of their bodies, it was all absolutely huge for him. And there were a lot of weeks where Lui would get limited reps because of his back and Scale would get all those reps on Tuesday and Wednesday and those helped him develop so much. That’s why I’m really excited about where he’s going.
Igiehon said the two years with Moa and Lui were huge for him. Asked what he took most from the six-year Bronco Moa, Igiehon said he learned about “perseverance, being relentless and how to be a great leader.”
Becoming a bigger leader is a big focus for Igiehon in 2020. Typically a soft-spoken, lead-by-example guy, Igiehon has no choice but to step up and help lead a mostly young and inexperienced group.
“I have to be able to teach them the way the game is supposed to be played and be a teacher to the younger guys and spread my knowledge,” Igiehon said. “I’m trying to be that leader and do everything right and show guys how things need to be done.
“I’m more of a quiet guy but I’m the type of guy to pull someone to the side after everything is done to teach him about something. I’ll encourage and just be positive and try to do the right thing around my guys.”
With two years of experience under his belt and now nobody ahead of him on the depth chart, it appears a breakout 2020 campaign could be ahead of him. On a defensive that lost plenty of talent from a year ago, Igiehon could be the next emerging star for the Broncos.
“I’m really excited with where he’s going,” Danielson said. “But I’m making sure he knows ‘you don’t need to be Lui. You don’t need to be David Moa. I want you to be the best Scale Igiegon you can be.’ And I’ll tell you what. That’s going to be pretty stinking good.
“If he continues to grow and develop the way we all pray he does, he can be one of the best we’ve had here.”
Igiehon has waited for this opportunity. Now he plans to make the most of it.
“I’m totally ready,” Igiehon said. “I’ve been ready.”