BOISE — Familiar issues reared their head again for the Boise State football team on Saturday.
Despite trying out yet another combination along the offensive line, the Broncos couldn’t get things going up front as Boise State suffered a 41-31 loss to Nevada at Albertsons Stadium.
Sacks and muffed snaps stalled Boise State’s offense, as the Broncos suffered a combined 97 yards lost on eight plays, many of which came at crucial times.
“I’m the one that sets the protection, so I got to make sure we’re communicating so I can put them in the best situation to protect,” said Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier. “So, it starts with me and being on the same page with everybody.”
Bachmeier may have been trying to be a team leader taking the blame, but the truth is he spent much of the game under pressure. In addition to the six times he was sacked, he hurried four passes as pockets quickly closed in on him.
The quarterback finished with 388 passing yards and four touchdowns, but at the end of the day the lost yardage came back to bite Broncos as they finished with 22 rushing yards, which would have been the lowest total for Boise State in a game since 2000 if not for a 20-yard rushing performance in the season opener against UCF.
“We’ve got to continue to do a better job with our basic fundamentals of protection,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “With the bye week (Nevada) had, there were a few pressures early on that were created during the bye week. But they are things that are easy enough that we can identify.”
On each of the first two sacks credited to Nevada’s defense, Boise State ended the drive with a touchdown. That luck didn’t last through the rest of the game.
Bachmeier was hit by Nevada’s Tristan Nichols on the first play of the second half, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Nevada's Daiyan Henley at the Boise State 18-yard line. That resulted in a 12-yard touchdown by Toa Taua, which gave the Wolf Pack a 28-21 lead. Nevada didn't give up the lead the rest of the way.
A sack on third-and-9 resulted in the loss of 21 yards, pushing Boise State to the wrong side of the 50-yard line and ending a drive with the Broncos trailing 31-24.
Nevada added sacks of six yards and eight yards in the fourth quarter, making it six sacks for a loss of 57 yards.
"We were able to get some pressure on their quarterback,” Nevada coach Jay Norvell told reporters after the game. “We felt like we could. This is a team, Boise, that started fast in all their games. And so, we felt like we really wanted to start fast and we wanted to take away the ball today and that was important. I think our pass rushers really stepped up today.”
Of course, there were also two instances on a drive in the second quarter when Boise State hurt itself without Bachmeier being under pressure. One week after Bachmeier had to wrangle in errant snaps, he let two get away from him Saturday.
Boise State found itself with a first-and-10 at the Nevada 38 when Bachmeier appeared unprepared for the snap and it went behind him resulting in a loss of 19. The quarterback seemed to recover nicely on second down, connecting with Kurt Rafdal for a 21-yard gain to get the Broncos into a manageable third-and-9 situation. But once again a snap went past Bachmeier and resulted in a loss of 21. The two muffed snaps resulted in a combined loss of 40 yards, forcing the Broncos to punt the ball away.
“I kind of take pride in the communications,” Bachmeier said. "So I got to get back to the drawing board and make sure I’m communicating with the center on a level he understands so we can be on the same page so it doesn’t happen again.”
Boise State was working with a new center, as Will Farrar made the start after Donte Harrington started the first four games. Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, who made six starts at center last season, has not played this year due to injury.
The combination of Farrar, John Ojukwu, Jake Stetz, Ben Dooley and Uzo Osuji was the fourth combination the Broncos have used, with Ojukwu being the only one who had started a game earlier this season in the same position he played Saturday.
“There’s no question we’re thin, we don’t got a lot,” Avalos said about the line. “We got to do a better job of protection, but we ran the ball the best we have. We felt confident about the interior of the offensive line being able to be a lot stronger. That’s where it all starts.”