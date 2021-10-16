BOISE — After a promising week running the ball, inconsistencies once again hindered the Boise State run attack.
With their top two running backs sitting out the game, Boise State managed to pick up just 78 rushing yards as the Broncos lost 24-17 to Air Force on Saturday in Mountain West play.
George Holani missed his second straight game after leaving the Nevada games two weeks ago and Cyrus Habibi-Likio sat out after leaving the BYU game last week.
Andrew Van Buren got the start for the Broncos and finished with 58 yards on 15 carries. Boise State (3-4) was held under 100 yards as a team for the fourth time this season. All four of those instances have resulted in Boise State losses.
"There's no doubt we got commit to it and let the guys go get it up front," Boise State coach Andy Avalos said about the run game. "They've done a better job the past couple of week. We were down a few backs, as well. I think we've made tremendous progress up front, but we're nowhere (near) where we need to be. That's where we have to continue to grow over this next bye week."
It’s not that the run game didn’t show promise at times on Saturday. On Boise State’s second touchdown drive of the game, one that tied the score at 14 in the second quarter, Taequan Tyler, who was not even on the depth chart at the beginning of the season, had a 14-yard gain and four plays later Van Buren ran it in from 11 yards out.
"Andrew Van Buren has done a really good job for us, he's been a situational back for us," Avalos said. "Not having George and Cyrus is a big deal. Andrew has done a tremendous job for us. But those guys are able to do more within the offense in the pass game and things like that."
During the third quarter, Boise State got down to the Air Force 2-yard line thanks to a run-heavy drive that saw the Broncos grind out 28 yards on seven carries.
But with the Broncos trailing by seven, quarterback Hank Bachmeier booted out to the right side and opted to try and run the ball in, only to get stuffed for a 1-yard loss by the Air Force defense, turning the ball over.
A fumble sack in the fourth quarter, which bounced backward out of bounds for a loss of 18 yards, also hurt the Broncos average. In the second half, when the Broncos were limited to just a field goal, they had 24 rushing yards
It continued a season-long trend, where the Broncos success has lived and died by the success of their running game.
In Boise State’s three wins this season, it has averaged 136.7 rushing yards per game. That included a 140-yard performance in last week’s 26-17 win against then No. 10-ranked BYU.
In its four losses, the Broncos have now averaged 45.3 rushing yards per game.
Those numbers include two of the top-10 worst single-game efforts, according to the Boise State record book. The 20 yards the Broncos were held to in the season-opener against UCF then had 22 yards, tied for 10th-worst in the loss to Nevada two weeks ago.
As it stands, Boise State is on pace to have its worst rushing season in school history. The 1993 team averaged just 97.9 rushing yards per game. After Saturday’s loss, the Broncos have averaged 84.4 yards through seven games on the season.
"We got to work to commit ourselves to the run game and stick to it," Avalos said. "A big part of the run game is not always about how many yards you get, but working on the defense and working to wear the defense out."