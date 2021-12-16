Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren has left the program, a Boise State spokesperson confirmed to the Idaho Press on Thursday. According to a report from 247Sports, he has entered the transfer portal.
Van Buren had been a regular in the Broncos’ running back rotation over the past four years, appearing in 44 game and running for 1,028 yards and 21 touchdowns during his Boise State career. He got the chance to be the Broncos’ featured back for much of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season while George Holani dealt with a knee injury. Van Buren finished the seven-game season with 382 rushing yards on 111 carries and eight touchdowns. He had a career-high 113 rushing yards in a win at Hawaii.
But with Holani able to play in nine of Boise State’s 12 games this season and the Broncos adding Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio, Van Buren was pushed back in the depth chart. He still led the team with nine touchdown runs, but was limited to 73 carries for 218 yards.
The West Hills, California native will have one year of eligibility remaining, at whichever school he lands at.
With the Van Buren’s departure, Boise State will have five running backs available for the Dec. 31 Arizona Bowl against Central Michigan. All five running backs have seen action in at least three games this season, with each getting carries.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press-Tribune and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue