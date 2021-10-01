BOISE — Boise State cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson has waited more than a decade for his chance to get back at Nevada.
So much so that he’s trying to find a way to sneak into a uniform and get on the field again for Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. showdown at Albertsons Stadium on FOX Sports 1.
“You might see somebody out there with a little gut in the secondary,” Johnson joked.
Boise State is 16-1 in its past 17 games against Nevada. The loss? Johnson’s senior year as a safety at Boise State in which the Broncos suffered a 34-31 overtime loss in Reno in 2010. The Broncos were ranked in the top 5 at the time and likely would have played in the Rose Bowl had they won.
“The unfortunate thing that sticks out about the Nevada series is the last one I played in,” Johnson said. “That feeling when you think Nevada, that’s the first thing that comes to mind for me.”
Boise State kicker Kyle Brotzman missed two short field goals, one on the final play of regulation and one in overtime, which helped the Wolf Pack pull off the upset. Had the Broncos won there would have even been an outside chance they could have made the BCS National Championship game.
“I don’t think it’s a game I’ll ever forget,” Johnson said. “I’ll always remember that one.”
Johnson was also part of another famous game in the rivalry as a freshman in 2007, when Boise State outlasted Nevada 69-67 in four overtimes. A freshman quarterback by the name of Colin Kaepernick made his first career start and accounted for five touchdowns in what remains the second-highest scoring game in FBS history.
Kaepernick, of course, went on to a star-studded career at Nevada and had a six-year NFL career after being picked in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
“We didn’t know much about him, but we found out really quick,” Johnson said with a chuckle. “That’s what I remember. It was his first start and we didn’t have a lot of film on him going into that game, but we had a lot of information on him after that game and knew exactly who he was.”
The rivalry has lost its luster in recent years. Boise State and Nevada first played in 1971 and played almost every year until 2014. But when the Mountain West went to two divisions and split the two teams up, they now play each other for two years and then go two years without playing.
The two teams didn’t play in 2015, 2016, 2019 or 2020 — meaning they’ve had just two games against each other in the past six years. This is just Nevada’s second trip to play the Broncos in Boise since 2013.
The matchups have become so infrequent in recent years that many Boise State players are unfamiliar with the history.
“I’ve watched the Kaepernick game on YouTube a couple times, but I don’t really know too much about the rivalry with Nevada,” safety JL Skinner said. “I didn’t really know we had a rivalry with them.”
Said offensive lineman Ben Dooley on the rivalry, “I don’t know a ton about it. I don’t really understand the rivalry — but I know it’s a big game.”
That’s because Boise State’s coaches are doing all they can this week to familiarize the players with the 50-year history of the rivalry. Head coach Andy Avalos went 4-0 against Nevada while a linebacker for Boise State from 2001-04.
“This goes way back, even decades before my experiences at Boise State,” Avalos said. “Coming to Boise State, it was made clear that this was a huge game for Boise State every year and the rivalries that date back to when I was five years old. It’s a regional game, but there’s lots of history that goes into it and obviously there’s been a bunch of unbelievable contests and battles between the two teams.”
That includes in 1990 when the two teams met in the Division I-AA (now FCS) national semifinals. Nevada won 59-52 in triple overtime in Reno after the Broncos had already beaten them earlier in the season.
The two teams have met in conference games in four different conferences: the Big Sky, Big West, WAC and Mountain West. And as part of three different NCAA classifications, Division II, Division I-AA and FBS.
“It’s an important game,” EDGE rusher Demitri Washington said. “We talked about it as a team, about the history of the game and how we’ve followed each other in the different conference and even when we were I-AA to the Big Sky to now. It’s a crazy game and a lot of our alumni in the brotherhood are super excited for that game whenever it comes. There’s a certain attitude whenever you step on the field against Nevada.”
The game certainly doesn’t have the same feel as it did a decade ago, but don’t try telling that to the players and coaches of the past. And that’s why Johnson and others have done their part this week to inform the current group about what happened before them.
“They for sure need to know about the past and the history of that game and the magnitude of it,” Johnson said. “It was a pretty big rivalry for my era at Boise State. I still hold onto it. Coach (Winston) Venable, coach (Matt) Miller, myself, guys that were here in that time, we’ve expressed it to the team for sure.”
Rivalry aside this is a huge game for both teams. Nevada (2-1, 0-0 Mountain West) was picked to win the West Division while Boise State (2-2, 1-0) was picked to win the Mountain Division. Every Mountain West game is big, but the winner Saturday will have the leg up on hosting the championship game should the two teams meet again in early December.
Two good teams with a lot on the line? Sounds familiar.
“That’s why we do this, to be part of these special games,” Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “Obviously it’s an important game to everybody. And that’s cool. That’s college football. We’re expecting to have a great crowd and our guys are fired up to be back home and get back on the winning side here on The Blue.”