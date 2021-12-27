Boise State defensive end Shane Irwin (55), defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99), defensive tackle Jackson Cravens (94) and defensive end Demitri Washington (38) head to the sideline after a play during the second half of a game against Central Florida on Sept. 2 in Orlando, Fla.
The Boise State football team will not participate in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program, according to a tweet from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Monday afternoon.
Sources told Bronco Nation News earlier Monday that Boise State was dealing with positive COVID-19 cases within the program but was awaiting future test results before making a decision.
Portnoy tweeted that Boise State pulled out of the Arizona Bowl “due to too many players contracting COVID.” He said the bowl game was actively seeking a replacement. Barstool Sports is sponsoring and broadcasting the bowl game.
College football insider Brett McMurphy reported a short time later the Broncos had indeed withdrawn from the game due “COVID issues.”
Boise State was scheduled to depart for Tucson, Arizona, site of the bowl game, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Broncos end the first season under coach Andy Avalos with a mostly-frustrating 7-5 record.
Boise State opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at Oregon State
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.
