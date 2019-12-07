Here's how Idaho Press Boise State beat writer B.J. Rains and sports columnist Mike Prater graded a 31-10 win over Hawaii in the Mountain West title game Saturday at Albertsons Stadium:
OFFENSE
Rains: B
Boise State looked out of sync early, enough so that QB Jaylon Henderson nearly got benched. But two touchdowns in the final 1:07 before the half got the Broncos rolling. They had one turnover, and the 364 yards well below their season average.
PRATER: B
BSU played like its QB - nothing spectacular, just enough to win. Efficient Jaylon Henderson, with Hank Bachmeier warming up, tossed two TD passes late in the first half. Difference-makers, and Henderson finished the game with 212 passing yards and 1 interception, and rushed for another 51. Run game was soft.
DEFENSE
Rains: A
Boise State’s defense was amazing all game long, coming up with two huge stops on fourth-and-goal and a forced fumble from Sonatane Lui that led to another score. Hawaii’s offense averaged 480.8 yards, but mustered just 320 against the Broncos.
Prater: A
The Broncos had help with questionable play-calling from Hawaii, but they otherwise smothered the Rainbow Warriors, whose only TD came in the fourth. Hawaii had pass plays of 46 and 45 yards, and finished with 241. Nose tackle Sonatane Lui was a beast with four solo tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble. Hawaii was 6-of-17 on third/fourth-downs.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Rains: B
Eric Sachse missed a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but made a 34-yard attempt earlier in the game. Joel Velazquez averaged 43.0 yards on three punts and had a long of 49 yards. Neither team did much in the return game.
Prater: B-
Boise State's special teams have been consistently OK this season; same again Saturday. Nothing special. No major miscues. Kicker Eric Sachse had another field goal (34 yards in the first half when the game was close, though he missed a 32-yarder in the final minutes), and hard-charging Daniel Cantrell had another nice effort and tackle.
COACHING
Rains: A
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin showed Saturday why he deserved Mountain West Coach of the Year. The Broncos overcame a slow start with a dominant performance in all areas. Harsin had the Broncos focused and ready to play. No complaints in this area.
Prater: A
Bryan Harsin and staff had the Broncos prepared for a rematch - where college football teams since 1992 that lost the regular season meeting won the title game 40 percent of the time. Hawaii scored first with a FG and never threatened again. Henderson continues to be effective ... and BSU goes into the bowl season with a 12-1 record (9-0 in league play).
OVERALL
Rains: A
The Broncos nearly snuck into the Cotton Bowl, but a Mountain West championship and a spot in the Las Vegas Bowl is nothing to be disappointed with. Boise State has 12 wins for the first time since 2014 after an impressive showing on The Blue.
Prater: B+
BSU has played in the MW title four times under Harsin, and has won three. That's league domination. But how strong is this specific team in the bigger picture? It's certainly not BSU's most dominant team, but it keeps winning. Speaking of the four title games, attendance was down again (23,561 on Saturday, the lowest of the four games in Boise).