Here's how Boise State beat writer B.J. Rains and sports columnist Mike Prater graded a 56-21 blowout win at Utah State on Saturday night...
OFFENSE
Rains: A
Scoring a touchdown on the Statue of Liberty guarantees an A, right? The Broncos went back to the famed play Saturday and it worked again, as George Holani scored on a 5-yard run. Holani had the best game of his career, rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns. The offensive line was dominant for a second straight game, and third-string QB Jaylon Henderson did enough to win in his second career start. The Broncos have now scored in 21 straight trips to the red zone, including five touchdowns in five chances Saturday. The Broncos scored 42 points in the first half and finished with 56. If it wasn't their best offensive game of the season, it was right near the top.
Prater: A
Boise State, starting third-stringer Jaylon Henderson at QB for the second straight week, scored a TD on its first possession. Then punted twice. We've seen that before this season. The Broncos then exploded with TDs on seven straight possessions (five by the offense). Henderson was impressive - George Holani and the run game, the offensive line domination, and the play-calling were even more impressive. Broncos were 10-of-15 on third downs and 5-for-5 in the red zone. Boise State has scored 42+ points in four of its past six games, and this was its most complete game of the season, by far.
DEFENSE
Rains: A
Jalen Walker provided the early highlight with a pick-six of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. It was the second defensive score in as many weeks for the Broncos, who had none in the first nine games of the season. The stats don't look as lopsided as the game was thanks to two late touchdown drives from Utah State against Boise State's second-string defense. Curtis Weaver played and had another sack, and Evan Tyler added a late interception. The Broncos held Utah State to seven points until the final minute of the third quarter. It was a dominant effort on D.
Prater: A
This game was tied at 7-7 in the first quarter, after Jordan Love tossed a short TD pass. The Aggies did very little after that score. Love finished with 229 yards and the run game produced only 121 yards (3.6 per carry) against the stingy Broncos. Boise State won the turnover battle for only the third time this season as Jalen Walker had a Pick 6 in the first quarter and Evan Tyler added a late interception. Curtis Weaver played after last week's injury scare and added another sack.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Rains: A
Avery Williams had an impressive 74-yard punt return touchdown early in the third quarter. It was his second punt return touchdown of the year, and the fourth of his career. The Broncos also limited Utah State's dangerous returner, Savon Scarver, to one return for 21 yards. Eric Sachse made all eight of his extra-point attempts, but wasn't called upon for a field goal try. The only negative? Joel Velazquez averaged just 38.2 yards on four punts.
Prater: A
Avery Williams had a dandy 74-yard punt return in the third quarter, his second TD of the season. Kicker Eric Sachse was 8-for-8 on PATs and leads the Broncos in scoring this season with 88 points. Punting game continues to be inconsistent - but that was hardly a concern Saturday night.
COACHING
Rains: A
The offensive creativity was as good as its been all season. The Broncos ran the Statue of Liberty, let 310-pound left tackle Ezra Cleveland have a carry and had CT Thomas attempt a pass on a double reverse. Boise State also won for a second-straight time with a third-string quarterback. Defensively the Broncos were dominant against a high-powered Utah State offense. Boise State looked well prepared and focused from the start. The coaches deserve a ton of credit for having them ready to go. The fast start was key.
Prater: A
What Boise State has done with the QB position is remarkable. Henderson is supposed to be No. 3, and now he may be the best QB on the roster. He's certainly the healthiest and most dependable at this point in the season. And there's no dropoff, no concern, especially going into Colorado State next week. It'll be interesting to see how coaches manage the position over the final three games of the season. Overall, on this night in Logan, the offense, defense and special teams were more than prepared for a huge game.
OVERALL
Rains: A
This was certainly Boise State's best overall game of the season and one of the most complete games they've had in years. They started fast and never let up, scoring on offense, defense and special teams. Boise State is peaking at the perfect time and has scored 108 points the past two weeks. The Broncos will be heavy favorites in both the regular season finale at Colorado State and the Mountain West title game in two weeks. A Cotton Bowl appearance remains possible, but the Broncos look like they will do no worse than the Las Vegas Bowl. Boise State finally had the statement game we've been waiting for, which should make for an intriguing release of the new College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday.
Prater: A
This team is getting better every week, and is playing its best football of the season. Can the Broncos maintain that trajectory? Boise State can complete its first undefeated Mountain West season in school history next week, and will host Hawaii in the league championship game Dec. 7. Style points will matter in both games, and the No. 20 Broncos produced plenty Saturday night. They could jump No. 19 Cincinnati in the new CFP rankings Tuesday night.