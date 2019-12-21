Here's how Boise State beat writer B.J. Rains and sports columnist Mike Prater graded Boise State's 38-7 loss to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday:
OFFENSE
Rains: D
Hank Bachmeier made the surprise start and he was clearly rusty, passing for just 119 yards and throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. Boise State waited too long to go to Jaylon Henderson, who had been sick earlier in the week but apparently didn’t start because the Broncos just wanted to go with Bachmeier. The whole thing still doesn’t really make sense as to why Bachmeier would be put in that situation against a tough Pac-12 team despite not playing in seven weeks. Boise State scored just seven points and had a season low 266 yards. The Broncos had 78 yards rushing, a season low. Washington’s defense is solid, but the Broncos had almost nothing going offensively aside from one drive from Henderson in the third quarter. Not the game the Broncos wanted offensively heading into the offseason.
Prater: D
It's not a stretch to say Boise State may have lost because of a pre-game decision. Hank Bachmeier started at QB, and the offense struggled from the start. It was his first game action since Nov. 2. And it showed. Jaylon Henderson, who won four games and a conference title game MVP since replacing Bachmeier, took over in the fourth quarter and led the Broncos to their first scoring drive. Too late. It's hard to come to an exact conclusion, since the team QB room is private, and since Henderson missed two practices this week with an illness, but there are so many questions. Would love to know more answers. Bachmeier tossed two interceptions and Boise State was 3-of-11 on third-down conversions. Nothing inspiring about the offensive performance at all, unless it was George Holani finishing the season with 1,014 rushing yards.
DEFENSE
Rains: C-
Boise State’s defense was put in a bad spot from the first possession of the game, when a Hank Bachmeier interception gave Washington the ball near midfield. But the Broncos still struggled to slow the Huskies, letting them convert 5 of 8 third downs in the first half and 7 for 14 (50 percent) for the game. Washington was also 3 for 3 on fourth down. Boise State’s defense allowed a respectable 341 yards, but had no turnovers and couldn’t get key stops when they needed them. Washington’s good starting field position helped, but Boise State’s defense just didn’t do enough in giving up its most points since San Jose State scored 42 on Nov. 2.
Prater: C
The defense started the night without senior nose tackle Sonatane Lui, who didn't play because of personal reasons, but was on the sideline. Another head-scratcher. He's an emotional leader, and an important part of the run defense, but Boise State played well on defense until the game slipped away in the fourth quarter. The Huskies' outgained the Broncos 341-266, had no turnovers, converted 7-of-14 third-down opportunities (3-for-3 on fourth down), and was 6-for-6 in the red zone. Quarterback Jacob Eason was efficient enough to be the best player on the field, and now has an NFL decision to make. Kekoa Nawahine, Riley Whimpey and Chase Hatada played well for Boise State.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Rains: B
John Hightower averaged 20.2 yards on five kickoff returns but brought a few out of the end zone he probably shouldn’t have. Joel Velazquez struggled in his final game as Boise State’s punter, averaging just 36.6 yards on five punts. His long was just 41 and he only dropped one inside the 20. Eric Sachse didn’t get to attempt any field goals in his final game. Overall there weren’t a ton of big plays either way in on special teams. Washington made its only field goal attempt and dominated the field position battle by dropping four punts inside the 20 including two inside the 5.
Prater: B
Punter Joel Velazquez was needed five times - and that says a lot about the offensive struggles. He averaged 36.6 a pop, and placed one punt inside the 20. Senior speedster John Hightower averaged 21 yards on five kickoff returns. Otherwise, nothing spectacular from either team. Sophomore special team whiz Daniel Cantrell had another nice full-sprint tackle. Senior field goal kicker Eric Sachse didn't have any attempts in his final college game. One key factor, especially early on - Boise State's average starting field position was the 25-yard line; Washington's was the 42.
COACHING
Rains: C-
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin himself admitted poor coaching and play calling was a major factor in the loss, but he never confirmed if he was the one calling plays or not. The Broncos were without offensive coordinator Zak Hill, who left last week for Arizona State, and the offense seemed out of sync for much of the game. Why Hank Bachmeier started the game in the first place remains a big mystery. He looked rust and showed the effects of not playing for seven weeks. He either shouldn’t have started, or should have played some in recent weeks so he wouldn’t have gone in cold turkey. The one touchdown drive the Broncos had with Henderson was easily their best drive of the game. It had trick plays. It had quarterback runs. It was creative. It would have been nice to see more of that from Henderson earlier I the game. Harsin was short with the media and chastised questions about the quarterbacks. We may never know what really happened with the quarterback rotation this year, but Saturday served as a fitting ending.
Prater: D
Coaching didn't lose this game - Washington was the more efficient, physical and dominant team, and deserved to win. But Boise State coaches, barring some kind of explanation, certainly didn't put this football team in its best position to win a 13th game for the first time since 2009. The decision to start a stone-cold Bachmeier at quarterback didn't make a lot of sense - from the outside.
OVERALL
Rains: D+
Boise State manhandled on both sides of the ball. The game was as one-sided as the final score showed. Boise State’s offense didn’t do much of anything and both interceptions led directly to Washington touchdowns. The Broncos had the bad combination of not being able to convert third downs on offense (3 of 11) and not being able to stop Washington on third downs on defense (Huskies were 7 of 14). Bachmeier played poorly, but he was put in a tough situation without playing for seven weeks. Boise State still had a memorable season, going 12-2 and winning the Mountain West title. But given a chance to have a historic season and earn a 13th win for the first time since 2009, the Broncos didn’t show up from the start in their most frustrating and disappointing game of the season. The season was a success, but this loss will sting for a while.
Prater: C-
Retiring coaching legend Chris Petersen goes out a winner, and there's nothing wrong with that. There was so much talk before the game that Boise State was the more motivated team, and Washington was struggling in that department. Coach Pete and new head man Jimmy Lake had the Huskies prepared from the start. And Boise State wasn't - physically or emotionally. Now Harsin turns his focus to finding a new offensive coordinator, with Zak Hill now at Arizona State. Will the new OC be a quarterback guru who can turn Bachmeier into a constant force, and not just a curiosity?