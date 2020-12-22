Boise State was already searching for a new athletic director. The school will now reportedly be looking for a new football coach as well.
Broncos coach Bryan Harsin has reached an agreement to become the new coach at Auburn, according to multiple media reports, including one from Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman, ending seven seasons at his alma mater. Boise State went 69-19 under Harsin with a victory in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl.
In recent weeks, it has become apparent that Harsin was growing increasingly impatient with Boise State's status in the Mountain West. Emails uncovered by BoiseDev and the Idaho Press show that in September he emailed Boise State president Marlene Tromp and then-athletic director Curt Apsey urging university leadership to leave the conference. At the time the emails were sent, the Mountain West had suspended the football season indefinitely due to COVID-19.
“That leads into the conference conversation that we need to address again and for as long as it takes to put a plan together to move,” Harsin wrote. “NOW is the time! The longer it takes the longer we stay in the MW. I am 1000% convinced we need to make this move for football and if that means other sports too in the long run it will be what’s best for this University.”
No official announcement about Harsin's move had been made by either school as of Tuesday afternoon.
If Harsin does leave there are a few candidates with Boise State connections, who at least seem to be popular with Bronco fans. Former coach Chris Peterson stepped away from coaching last season after six years at Washington. But he has cited anxiety and stress as one of his reasons for stepping away, and it is unknown if he has any interest in getting back into coaching. Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is another potential candidate, as he was a defensive coordinator at Boise State before heading to Eugene.
And, of course, another popular pick is former Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore, currently the offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys.
Neither Avalos or Moore have head coaching experience.
It's believed that Harsin would have a $250,000 buyout for terminating his contract with Boise State.
At Auburn, Harsin replaces Gus Malzahn, who was fired after eight seasons. Interestingly, Harsin replaced Malzahn as head coach at Arkansas State for a season before Harsin returned to Boise State.