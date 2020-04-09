LSU? Nope.
Baylor? Nope.
Georgia? Nope.
Texas A&M? Nope.
Boise State? You better believe it.
Three-star linebacker Jai Jones from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas had offers from some of the top football programs in the country, but committed late Wednesday night to play at Boise State.
Jones is the first known member of Boise State's 2021 recruiting class.
The 5-foot-10, 230-pound Jones announced his commitment on his Twitter page, saying "This has been a very exciting journey for me and I am excited to see what the future holds. I am proud to announce I will be taking my talents to Boise State University!"
Jones is ranked as a 3-star prospect and the No. 23 inside linebacker in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.com. He had offers from more than a dozen schools including Baylor, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Memphis, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia Tech and Mountain West schools San Diego State, Utah State and Nevada.
He had 84 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and two sacks as a junior last season at South Oak Cliff, a school that routinely sends players to Division I schools in several sports including football and basketball.
The verbal commitment won't be official until Jones signs with the Broncos on Signing Day in December.