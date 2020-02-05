BOISE - It appears the mystery surrounding quarterback Cade Fennegan has been answered.
The former North Texas commit recently pledged to the Broncos, but it was unclear whether he'd be a walk-on or a scholarship quarterback when he joined the program for 2020.
Coach Bryan Harsin didn't immediately retweet Fennegan or announce his signing with the traditional 'Go Broncos', which led some to believe he'd be a walk-on when he returned from his two-year LDS mission this summer.
But Harsin finally retweeted Fennegan Tuesday night, and early Wednesday morning he was announced by Boise State as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.
Harsin will meet with the media at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Fennegan and the other signings, but the announcement by the school indicates he's the scholarship quarterback the Broncos badly had been searching for in the 2020 class.
Fennegan, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound quarterback from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, is finishing up a two-year LDS mission in Argentina. He originally committed to North Texas as a senior in high school in 2018.
He was a two-star prospect after passing for 6,454 yards and 94 touchdowns during three years as the starter at Woodrow Wilson High. He also rushed for 796 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The Broncos are expected to sign around six players today after inking the bulk of their class (15 signees) during the early signing period in December.
Here's a look at the signees that have been announced, with bios courtesy of Boise State. This blog post will be updated throughout the morning:
PLAYER BIOS AND VIDEOS (ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY)
Cade Fennegan / QB / 6-2 / 175 / Dallas, Texas (Woodrow Wilson HS)
Joins the Broncos following a two-year LDS mission to Argentina...Woodrow Wilson High School's winningest quarterback, and career leader in passing yards (6,454), touchdowns (94), and completions...also ran for 18 touchdowns in his career...spent three seasons as the starting quarterback...named District 12-5A MVP following both his junior and senior seasons, after leading the Wildcats to consecutive District 12-5A titles (2016-17)...threw for 1,947 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior...as a junior, threw for 2,965 yards and 45 scores.
Brock Miller / LB / 6-3 / 238 / Port St. Lucie, Fla. (N.C. State / Carroll Catholic HS)
N.C. STATE CAREER
RS JUNIOR (2019): Started 11 of 12 games, recording 40 tackles (23 solo) on the season…included were 7.0 for-loss and a sack.
RS SOPHOMORE (2018): Played in 13 games, including two starts…registered 22 tackles (13 solo) and a fumble recovery.
RS FRESHMAN (2017): Saw action on special teams in six games before a shoulder injury ended his season…registered five tackles (three solo).
FRESHMAN (2016): Named the Wolfpack’s Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year…redshirt season.
Jonathan Earl / CB / 6-3 / 195 / Concord, N.C. (Golden West College / Cox Mill HS)
GOLDEN WEST COLLEGE CAREER
SOPHOMORE (2019): Made the switch to cornerback and played in 10 games, recording 43 tackles…also hauled in two interceptions and forced a fumble.
FRESHMAN (2018): Played in 10 games, primarily as a wide receiver…caught 22 passes for 349 yards…tied for the team high with six touchdown receptions…defensively, recorded three tackles and recovered a fumble.
Kyle Juergens / OL / 6-5 / 260 / San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (St. Margaret’s Episcopal School)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…rated No. 70 at his position nationally by ESPN, and No. 74 by 247Sports…played on both sides of the line in high school...made 21 tackles, including 5.5 for-loss and 1.5 sacks as a junior...added a pair of sacks among his 34 tackles as a senior.
Cole Wright / WR / 6-0 / 175 / Carlsbad, Calif. (Carlsbad HS)
Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports…hauled in 71 receptions for 1,176 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior...averaged 98 yards a game and 16.6 yards per reception...caught 36 passes for 758 yards and seven scores as a junior.
PLAYER BIOS AND VIDEOS (ANNOUNCED IN DECEMBER)
Austin Bolt / TE / 6-4 / 205 / Boise, Idaho (Borah HS)
Three-star prospect according to 247Sports…was also rated to the No. 3 prospect in the state of Idaho…named Idaho’s Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year following his senior campaign…made the move to quarterback during his final prep season, picking up 2,771 yards of total offense and scoring 36 touchdowns…included were 1,391 yards rushing and 26 TDs, and 1,380 yards passing and 10 TDs…also played safety, recording 62 tackles and hauling in four interceptions…returned both kickoffs and punts, scoring twice on kick returns…served as the team’s punter and held for placekickers…was unanimously named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year…as a junior, was named 5A All-Idaho in both football and basketball, and won state track & field championships in the 400-meter and 4x400 relay…helped lead the Lions to a state championship on the hardwood as a junior, his second-straight season averaging a double-double (14.8 point, 11.0 rebounds per game)…averaged 12.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game en route to second-team 5A All-Idaho honors as a sophomore.
Kaonohi Kaniho / CB / 5-10 / 160 / Kahuku, Hawaii (Kahuku HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…rated the No. 15 prospect in the state of Hawaii according to 247Sports, and No. 17 according to ESPN…played both cornerback and wide receiver…Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State First Team as a sophomore…captain as a senior…brother of Boise State nickel Kekaula Kaniho.
Rodney Robinson / S / 5-10 / 165 / San Bernardino, Calif. (Cajon HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…three-year varsity player at Cajon HS…won three-straight Citrus Belt titles (2017-19)…named to the Daily Bulletin All-Area Team and All-Citrus Belt First Team as a senior…made 80 tackles with a sack and four interceptions in 2019, as Cajon reached the CIF Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals…helped lead Cajon runner-up finish in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs in 2018…picked off three passes and made 120 tackles as a junior.
Herbert Gums, Jr. / DL / 6-1 / 284 / Diboll, Texas (Diboll HS)
Four-star prospect according to ESPN…three-star prospect according to 247Sports and RIvals…rated No. 33 at his position nationally by ESPN, and No. 57 by 247Sports…rated No. 60 in the state of Texas by ESPN…named District 11-3A Most Valuable Player and to the All-District 11-3A First Team as a senior…Diboll advanced to the Area Round of the 3A Division I playoffs.
Riden Leong / OL / 6-5 / 320 / Waimanalo, Hawaii (Orange Coast City College / Maryknoll HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…rated No. 6 nationally at his position among junior college players according to ESPN, and No. 16 according to 247Sports.
ORANGE COAST CITY COLLEGE CAREER: SOPHOMORE (2019): Played in each of the Pirates’ 10 games. FRESHMAN (2018): Played in each of the Pirates’ 10 games.
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER: Played only one year of high school football, seeing action at both guard and tackle.
Semaj Verner / S / 6-2 / 185 / Lakewood, Calif. (Mayfair HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated No. 44 at his position nationally according to ESPN, and No. 60 according to 247Sports…rated as the No. 64 recruit in the state of California according to ESPN, No. 75 according to 247Sports and No. 80 according to Rivals… sprinter and hurdler on high school track and field team…cousin Alterraun Verner was an All-Pro in the NFL.
Donovan Clark / CB / 6-3 / 190 / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln HS)
Three-star recruit according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated the No. 14 prospect in the state of Washington according to ESPN, and No. 15 according to 247Sports…rated No. 84 at his position nationally according to ESPN, and No. 94 according to 247Sports…named to the All-Pierce County League First Team as a defensive back in 2019…helped lead Lincoln to the 3A state semifinals…played his senior season for Lincoln after transferring from Sumner High School…intercepted six passes as a junior at Sumner in 2018, being named to the Class 4A All-State Team and to the All-Puget Sound First Team.
Nathan Cardona / OL / 6-4 / 275 / Yorba Linda, Calif. (Yorba Linda HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…two-year starter on the line for Yorba Linda HS…named 2019 Crestview League Lineman of the Year...two-time All-Crestview League selection…helped Yorba Linda to a 10-1 record and Crestview League title in 2019…Mustangs reached the CIF Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinals…part of a Mustang team that reached the CIF Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals in 2018.
Divine Obichere / DL / 6-4 / 285 / Los Angeles, Calif. (Long Beach City College / Westchester HS)
LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE CAREER: SOPHOMORE (2019): Registered 46 tackles (20 solo), including 10.5 for-loss and six sacks. FRESHMAN (2018): Registered 46 tackles (22 solo), including 10.5 for-loss and four sacks.
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER: As a senior, recorded 83 tackles (53 solo), including 4.0 for-loss….junior rear registered 38 tackles (26 solo), including 4.0 for-loss…also competed in track & field, throwing the shot put.
Brandon Hernandez / OL / 6-6 / 275 / Yucaipa, Calif. (Yucaipa HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated No. 74 at his position nationally by the 247Sports composite, and No. 98 by ESPN…rated the No. 72 prospect in the state of California by Rivals, No. 81 by the 247Sports Composite and No. 84 by ESPN…two-year varsity starter on the offensive line at Yucaipa High School…named to the 2019 All-Citrus Belt First Team…helped lead the Thunderbirds to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.
Shane Irwin / DL / 6-4 / 252 / Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. (Long Beach City College / San Diego State / Palos Verdes HS)
LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE CAREER: RS SOPHOMORE (2019): Registered 47 tackles (25 solo), including 14.5 for-loss and 8.5 sacks.
SAN DIEGO STATE CAREER: FRESHMAN (2017): Spent his freshman season as a member of the Aztecs football team.
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER: Four-year letterwinner at Palos Verdes HS…registered 221 tackles, including 75 for-loss and 34.5 sacks, during his career…as a senior, recorded 98 tackles, including 44 for-loss and 18.5 sacks for the Sea Kings…also played tight end, compiling 46 catches, 520 yards and nine touchdowns…two-time Bay League Most Valuable Player, and two-time all-area honoree…also garnered All-CIF accolades and was an all-area defensive MVP…helped Palos Verdes win four consecutive conference championships…Sea Kings also captured the CIF Southern Section Western Division crown during his sophomore season and advanced to the title game in his junior campaign…coming out of high school was rated No. 5 at his position in California…also played one year of varsity lacrosse as a freshman.
Isaiah Bradford / S / 6-0 / 170 / Redlands, Calif. (Redlands East Valley HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…one of the top 100 recruits at safety, and one of the top 100 recruits in California, each according to 247Sports…registered 102 tackles as a junior, but tore his ACL in the third week of his senior campaign and missed the rest of the season…cousin is former Bronco running back Alexander Mattison.
LaTrell Caples / WR / 6-0 / 170 / Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated as one of the top 100 receivers in the country and the No. 58 prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports…checked in at No. 35 in the SportsDayHS Top 100, a list of the top recruits in the Dallas area…as a senior, hauled in 59 passes for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns…also returned three punts for TDs…led Lancaster in receiving both his sophomore and junior seasons, combining for 58 receptions, 995 yards and seven touchdowns…following his junior year, was named first-team All-District 6-5A.
Robert Cooper / DL / 6-5 / 250 / Spanaway, Wash. (Bethel HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…one of the top 10 recruits in the state of Washington according to ESPN…rated No. 62 at his position nationally by ESPN…helped lead Bethel to 3A state quarterfinals in 2019…named 3A Pierce County League Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year as a senior…two-time 3A All-PCL first-team selection…was also named to the All-PCL First Team as an offensive lineman in 2019…through eight games as a senior, made 39 tackles (16 solo) with 6.0 sacks.
Russell Corrigan / TE / 6-3 / 230 / Hutchinson, Minn. (Hutchinson HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…rated No. 49 at his position nationally by ESPN…rated the No. 13 recruit in the state of Minnesota according to ESPN, and No. 15 by 247Sports…played quarterback, tight end, and defensive end as a senior at Hutchinson, helping lead the Tigers to an 11-1 record and the Class AAAA state semifinals…earned spot on the Minnesota Vikings’ All-State Team in 2019…ran for 31 touchdowns and passed for five more in 2019, being named to the All-Metro and All-Area Teams…caught 19 passes for 536 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior…also plays basketball and baseball for Hutchinson…is Hutchinson’s career boys basketball scoring leader.
