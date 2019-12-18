LAS VEGAS - The oddity of preparing for a bowl game while also tracking National Signing Day from the road meant one unfortunate thing Wednesday.
It was an early morning in Las Vegas.
Boise State announced tight end Russell Corrigan from Hutchinson (Minn.) High School as the first official signee at 5:08 a.m. local time in Las Vegas, where the Broncos are preparing to play Washington in Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl.
The Broncos had to travel to Las Vegas Tuesday for bowl week, which meant signing players on National Signing Day from somewhere other than Boise for the first time. A recent rule change added an early Signing Day in December, and it's conflicting with the Broncos' bowl preparations for the first time.
And with Las Vegas on Pacific time, the signed NLI's started coming in an hour earlier than usual. Players are able to sign starting at 7 a.m. local time, which meant it was 5 a.m. here in Las Vegas when their commits from the central time zone in Minnesota and Texas could sign.
Coaches want players to sign as early as possible to make things official and avoid other teams trying to swoop in and flip their commitment at the last minute.
Latrell Caples, a wide receiver from Lancaster (Texas) High, was the second signing announced by the Broncos at 5:38 a.m.
The signings will continue to come in fast and furious all morning. Coach Bryan Harsin told the media Tuesday night at an event in Las Vegas that he's expecting to sign 12 or 13 players today, but said it could be more if things fall right.
We'll track the commits here in the blog as they are announced. Here's who the Broncos have signed so far, with bios courtesy of Boise State:
PLAYER BIOS AND VIDEOS
(Will be updated throughout the day as players sign)
Herbert Gums, Jr. / DL / 6-1 / 284 / Diboll, Texas (Diboll HS)
Four-star prospect according to ESPN…three-star prospect according to 247Sports and RIvals…rated No. 33 at his position nationally by ESPN, and No. 57 by 247Sports…rated No. 60 in the state of Texas by ESPN…named District 11-3A Most Valuable Player and to the All-District 11-3A First Team as a senior…Diboll advanced to the Area Round of the 3A Division I playoffs.
Riden Leong / OL / 6-5 / 320 / Waimanalo, Hawaii (Orange Coast City College / Maryknoll HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…rated No. 6 nationally at his position among junior college players according to ESPN, and No. 16 according to 247Sports.
ORANGE COAST CITY COLLEGE CAREER: SOPHOMORE (2019): Played in each of the Pirates’ 10 games. FRESHMAN (2018): Played in each of the Pirates’ 10 games.
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER: Played only one year of high school football, seeing action at both guard and tackle.
Semaj Verner / S / 6-2 / 185 / Lakewood, Calif. (Mayfair HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated No. 44 at his position nationally according to ESPN, and No. 60 according to 247Sports…rated as the No. 64 recruit in the state of California according to ESPN, No. 75 according to 247Sports and No. 80 according to Rivals… sprinter and hurdler on high school track and field team…cousin Alterraun Verner was an All-Pro in the NFL.
Donovan Clark / CB / 6-3 / 190 / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln HS)
Three-star recruit according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated the No. 14 prospect in the state of Washington according to ESPN, and No. 15 according to 247Sports…rated No. 84 at his position nationally according to ESPN, and No. 94 according to 247Sports…named to the All-Pierce County League First Team as a defensive back in 2019…helped lead Lincoln to the 3A state semifinals…played his senior season for Lincoln after transferring from Sumner High School…intercepted six passes as a junior at Sumner in 2018, being named to the Class 4A All-State Team and to the All-Puget Sound First Team.
Nathan Cardona / OL / 6-4 / 275 / Yorba Linda, Calif. (Yorba Linda HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…two-year starter on the line for Yorba Linda HS…named 2019 Crestview League Lineman of the Year...two-time All-Crestview League selection…helped Yorba Linda to a 10-1 record and Crestview League title in 2019…Mustangs reached the CIF Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinals…part of a Mustang team that reached the CIF Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals in 2018.
Divine Obichere / DL / 6-4 / 285 / Los Angeles, Calif. (Long Beach City College / Westchester HS)
LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE CAREER: SOPHOMORE (2019): Registered 46 tackles (20 solo), including 10.5 for-loss and six sacks. FRESHMAN (2018): Registered 46 tackles (22 solo), including 10.5 for-loss and four sacks.
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER: As a senior, recorded 83 tackles (53 solo), including 4.0 for-loss….junior rear registered 38 tackles (26 solo), including 4.0 for-loss…also competed in track & field, throwing the shot put.
Brandon Hernandez / OL / 6-6 / 275 / Yucaipa, Calif. (Yucaipa HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated No. 74 at his position nationally by the 247Sports composite, and No. 98 by ESPN…rated the No. 72 prospect in the state of California by Rivals, No. 81 by the 247Sports Composite and No. 84 by ESPN…two-year varsity starter on the offensive line at Yucaipa High School…named to the 2019 All-Citrus Belt First Team…helped lead the Thunderbirds to the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.
Shane Irwin / DL / 6-4 / 252 / Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. (Long Beach City College / San Diego State / Palos Verdes HS)
LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE CAREER: RS SOPHOMORE (2019): Registered 47 tackles (25 solo), including 14.5 for-loss and 8.5 sacks.
SAN DIEGO STATE CAREER: FRESHMAN (2017): Spent his freshman season as a member of the Aztecs football team.
HIGH SCHOOL CAREER: Four-year letterwinner at Palos Verdes HS…registered 221 tackles, including 75 for-loss and 34.5 sacks, during his career…as a senior, recorded 98 tackles, including 44 for-loss and 18.5 sacks for the Sea Kings…also played tight end, compiling 46 catches, 520 yards and nine touchdowns…two-time Bay League Most Valuable Player, and two-time all-area honoree…also garnered All-CIF accolades and was an all-area defensive MVP…helped Palos Verdes win four consecutive conference championships…Sea Kings also captured the CIF Southern Section Western Division crown during his sophomore season and advanced to the title game in his junior campaign…coming out of high school was rated No. 5 at his position in California…also played one year of varsity lacrosse as a freshman.
Isaiah Bradford / S / 6-0 / 170 / Redlands, Calif. (Redlands East Valley HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…one of the top 100 recruits at safety, and one of the top 100 recruits in California, each according to 247Sports…registered 102 tackles as a junior, but tore his ACL in the third week of his senior campaign and missed the rest of the season…cousin is former Bronco running back Alexander Mattison.
LaTrell Caples / WR / 6-0 / 170 / Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals…rated as one of the top 100 receivers in the country and the No. 58 prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports…checked in at No. 35 in the SportsDayHS Top 100, a list of the top recruits in the Dallas area…as a senior, hauled in 59 passes for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns…also returned three punts for TDs…led Lancaster in receiving both his sophomore and junior seasons, combining for 58 receptions, 995 yards and seven touchdowns…following his junior year, was named first-team All-District 6-5A.
Robert Cooper / DL / 6-5 / 250 / Spanaway, Wash. (Bethel HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…one of the top 10 recruits in the state of Washington according to ESPN…rated No. 62 at his position nationally by ESPN…helped lead Bethel to 3A state quarterfinals in 2019…named 3A Pierce County League Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year as a senior…two-time 3A All-PCL first-team selection…was also named to the All-PCL First Team as an offensive lineman in 2019…through eight games as a senior, made 39 tackles (16 solo) with 6.0 sacks.
Russell Corrigan / TE / 6-3 / 230 / Hutchinson, Minn. (Hutchinson HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…rated No. 49 at his position nationally by ESPN…rated the No. 13 recruit in the state of Minnesota according to ESPN, and No. 15 by 247Sports…played quarterback, tight end, and defensive end as a senior at Hutchinson, helping lead the Tigers to an 11-1 record and the Class AAAA state semifinals…earned spot on the Minnesota Vikings’ All-State Team in 2019…ran for 31 touchdowns and passed for five more in 2019, being named to the All-Metro and All-Area Teams…caught 19 passes for 536 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior…also plays basketball and baseball for Hutchinson…is Hutchinson’s career boys basketball scoring leader.
