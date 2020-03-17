Jonny Messina watched on television last fall as Eric Sachse made five field goals to help Boise State upset Florida State in the season opener in Tallahassee, Florida.
And that’s when the thought hit him: ‘Why can’t that be me?’
Messina will get that chance in 2020 after committing to join the Boise State football team as a graduate transfer from Stetson University in central Florida.
“I watched his first game against (Florida State) when he went five for five and I was like ‘wow this kid is pretty good,’ and the announcers said he was a grad transfer from Trinity College, I think it was, (Division III), and I was like man that’s pretty impressive,” Messina told the Idaho Press on Tuesday. “And I knew with my academic situation, Stetson didn’t offer what I needed for a health grad program, so I realized I would probably be in the same situation he was in.”
Not only did Messina think he could be a graduate transfer to a Division I program like Sachse did, but he thought why not try and be his replacement at Boise State.
“To see his success was very motivating,” Messina said. “And I realized I would be graduating and there’s a vacancy at Boise State, so I just really pushed hard to email and contact them.”
Messina, a native of Orlando, Florida, signed with nearby Stetson University in 2016 and redshirted that fall. He spent the past three years as the primary field goal kicker for the FCS program and made 34 of 45 field goals. He made 25 of 30 field goals the past two years, including 15 of 19 last year, including a game-winning 27-yard field goal as time expired to beat Butler last season, and a 22-yarder as the clock hit zero in 2018 to beat Jacksonville University.
He put his name in the transfer portal after the 2019 season ended and pestered Boise State’s coaching staff with emails. He heard back from Kent Riddle and talked some with Zac Alley. But it was Sachse — now a recruiting specialist for the Broncos — that helped things pick up a few weeks ago by reaching out to him on Twitter.
“He hit me up on Twitter and sent me a message saying they are in the same situation they were in last year and were looking for a guy like him to come in as a grad transfer to kick field goals,” Messina said. “And Boise State was always a dream school of mine, so I went for a visit last weekend.”
The visit was cut short because the NCAA ruled while he was on campus that school’s had to put a temporary stop to recruiting visits due to the ongoing threat with the coronavirus. But he was able to see enough of campus and the football facility, and more important, the city of Boise, to know it was where he needed to spend his last season of college football.
“I was sold for sure,” Messina said. “I’m a big outdoorsman and obviously Boise has a lot of hiking trails, rivers, mountains — that was all appealing to me. I love that stuff. I spent some time downtown, ate at a few restaurants. It’s not what people think. A lot of people think of Idaho and think of potato fields, but Boise is poppin’. It was really nice. They have everything you could want downtown. It was beautiful. The city drew me in.”
Boise State’s football program did the rest.
“It was really the winning culture they have there,” Messina said. “Obviously they win games, but it’s the culture behind it. It’s hard to win year after year, but they do it. And I really want to be part of that and help keep it going.”
Messina will attempt to be the fourth straight transfer to become Boise State’s starting kicker, joining Tyler Rausa (2015-16), Haden Hoggarth (2017-18) and Sachse (2019).
But his connection with Sachse makes the whole thing even cooler. After first dreaming of the scenario while watching Sachse on TV, it was a message from the former Boise State kicker that helped make it all happen.
“I thank God it all worked out and I’m blessed that he actually is the one that found me,” Messina said. “It’s really special. It’s something you grow up dreaming about. I always wanted to be a big time football player growing up and this is my chance. I’m ready to take full advantage of it and help Boise State win some games.
“It’s cliché and cheesy but I grew up playing with Boise State on the NCAA video game and now to be able to play on that blue turf, it’s just a dream come true.”