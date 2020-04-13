BOISE — The Boise State football team threw another name into the competition for a starting offensive line spot Monday when Rice University graduate transfer Ozuma Osuji announced his plans to join the Broncos for the 2020 season.
The 6-foot-6, 292-pound Osuji will be immediately eligible this fall after spending the past four seasons at Rice. He started one game at left tackle last season, but appeared in nine games. He previously started six games for the Owls in 2018.
Boise State is replacing four of five starters along the offensive line. Both Ezra Cleveland and John Molchon are likely to be drafted into the NFL in a few weeks, while multi-year starters Garrett Larson and Eric Quevedo also depart.
Only John Ojuwku returns along the offensive line, and he's making the switch from right tackle to left tackle. Boise State returns three other offensive linemen who started games last season in Jake Stetz, Garrett Curran and Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez.
Boise State also signed a junior college offensive lineman in Riden Leong from Orange Coast College in December to compete for a starting spot.
Osuji is the fourth graduate transfer the Broncos have added for the 2020 season along with linebacker Brock Miller (N.C. State), kicker Johnny Messina (Stetson) and tight end Mason Sikes (Lamar).
Boise State also signed three other junior college players in December, giving them eight non-high school additions to the 2020 roster.