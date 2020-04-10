LSU? Nope. Baylor? Nope. Georgia? Nope. Texas A&M? Nope.
Boise State? You better believe it.
Three-star linebacker Jai Jones from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas had offers from some of the top football programs in the country, but committed this week to play at Boise State.
The 5-foot-10, 230-pound Jones announced his commitment on his Twitter page, saying, "This has been a very exciting journey for me and I am excited to see what the future holds. I am proud to announce I will be taking my talents to Boise State University!"
Jones is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 23 inside linebacker in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.com. He had offers from more than a dozen schools including Baylor, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Memphis, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia Tech and Mountain West schools San Diego State, Utah State and Nevada.
He had 84 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and two sacks as a junior last season at South Oak Cliff, a school that routinely sends players to Division I schools in several sports including football and basketball.
Jones is the first known commitment in the 2021 class, and it won't be official until he signs a National Letter of Intent in December.
The Broncos also got a late addition to the 2020 class this week when graduate transfer tight end Mason Sikes from Lamar University announced his intentions to play his final year at Boise State.
Sikes, who played in 30 games the past three seasons at Lamar, had 14 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns last season. He'll be immediately eligible to play for the Broncos this fall.