BOISE — The Boise State football team signed 15 players Wednesday as part of the 2020 signing class.
Coach Bryan Harsin hasn’t met any of them.
Sure Harsin has had several video conferences, phone calls and conversations though text messages with the players and their families, but the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recruiting restrictions kept Boise State’s seventh-year coach from actually meeting them in person ahead of signing day.
“That’s the crazy part,” Harsin said. “Much different than what we’ve done in previous years.”
Typically assistant coaches will travel across the country in the spring to watch players practice and meet with coaches, teachers and others at their school to get information about them. Many players also attend summer camps either at Boise State or ones the coaches run other places like in California.
Boise State also will invite seniors to take official visits to Boise to see a football game in the fall and coaches will go recruit and watch high school games during bye weeks or breaks in the schedule.
Coaches will jet across the country in December to do in-home visits with players, sometimes multiple weeks in a row, to get to know the player and his family ahead of signing day. Some assistant coaches will do three or four in-home visits with a player, while Harsin is allowed one visit to each players house.
None of that was allowed this year.
“We had to do all those things through video and through technology,” Harsin said. “It’s amazing what you are able to do through technology, you can learn a lot. But that face-to-face communication, shaking someone’s hand, being around them, their body language throughout a visit, those are things we pay attention to and we didn’t get a chance to do that.”
NCAA recruiting rules banned pretty much all in-person contact for recruiting. Coaches weren’t able to leave campus to recruit (they still aren’t), and players weren’t able to take any semblance of a visit to schools.
One of the prized signees of the class, quarterback Taylen Green of Lewisville, Texas, took a trip to Boise to check out Boise State after committing over the summer — and wasn’t even able to meet the coaches.
“The coaches could see me from the window but that was it,” Greene said. “It was weird. I was able to walk the campus but couldn’t go into any of the facilities, but at least my family and I got to see the campus so we wouldn’t be total strangers when we get there in January.”
Typically a talented quarterback like Green would have the chance to take several visits to schools and have coaches coming to visit him on a near-daily basis ahead of signing day. Green committed to the Broncos without ever visiting the campus or meeting a single coach or staff member.
Other players that signed Wednesday were in the same boat.
“You’re putting a lot of faith in the program, the coaches and the connection you made with the staff and so are we,” Harsin said. “I think that’s the beauty of this recruiting class right now. We may not have had a chance to see them physically like we would some of the other players we’ve brought in here, but I think we’ve connected with these guys better.
“We’ve spent more time talking to them, getting to know them, getting to know their family and people in their inner-circle. I think we know more about them. Now the fun part will be getting them here on campus and working with them physically.”
Harsin said Boise State focused on looking for players that were team captains, winners and guys that were versatile and willing to play multiple positions. Those three traits say a lot about the character of a player.
“We had to figure out some other way to learn about these guys,” Harsin said. “I think they are selfless guys, good football players and that versatility and mentality is going to translate into them being really productive for us.”
Asked if signing an entire recruiting class without meeting any of the players made him nervous or concerned, Harsin said, “It’s all of the above, but under the circumstances there was no other option. It was either that or not sign anybody.”
It was a unique journey for both sides to reach Wednesday. But Harsin thinks they may end up better off because of it.
“I think this class, when it’s all said and done, is going to be amazing because of all that,” Harsin said. “They made decisions based off faith and trust and that’s not normal.”
Here’s a look at the 15 players signed by Boise State on Wednesday, with bios courtesy of Boise State:
Eric McAlister // WR // 6-4 // 190 // Azle, Texas (Azle High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals...in his senior season, grabbed 70 receptions for 1,498 yards (21.4 yards/game) and 20 touchdowns...led his team to a second-straight district title in 2019 with 62 catches for 1,449 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Mason Randolph // OL // 6-4 // 305 // Yorba Linda, Calif. (Yorba Linda High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 40 at his position nationally per 247Sports, and No. 49 per ESPN…rated as one of the top 100 prospects in the state of California per Rivals (No. 66), 247Sports (No. 70) and ESPN (No. 72).
Matthew Lauter // TE // 6-4 // 222 // San Diego, Calif. (Torrey Pines High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports ESPN…rated No. 42 at his position nationally per ESPN…during his junior season, recorded 20 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns...averaged 15.8 yards per catch…made 47 tackles on defense and returned an interception for a score…also punted for Torrey Pines.
Marco Notarainni // LB // 6-3 // 220 // San Diego, Calif. (Torrey Pines High School)
Three-star prospect per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 39 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 89 at his position per 247Sports…rated as one of the top 100 prospects in California per ESPN (No. 88)…two-way player as a linebacker and tight end…All-Avocado League linebacker...notched 83 stops, six tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two interceptions as a junior.
Ahmed Hassanein // DL // 6-4 // 270 // Anaheim, Calif. (Loara High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals…rated as one of the top recruits at his position nationally per 247Sports (No. 84)…grew up in Egypt…ranked No. 1 in Egypt and No. 14 in Africa for his age group in CrossFit…first season of competitive football was 2019…Garden Grove League Lineman of the Year and All-CIF selection.
Jalen Richmond // WR // 6-1 // 175 // Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 21 prospect in Arizona per 247Sports, and No. 27 per ESPN…top-ranked wide receiver in Arizona according to MaxPreps...in nine games his senior season, Richmond recorded 37 receptions for 634 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kaden Dudley // WR // 6-0 // 190 // Monument, Colo. (Palmer Ridge High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated the No. 8 recruit in Colorado per ESPN, and No. 11 in the state per 247Sports...earned CHSAA/MaxPreps All-State First-Team honors...in seven games during his senior season, he recorded 28 receptions for 389 yards (13.9 average) and one touchdown...on special teams, he returned four punts for 109 yards (27.3/return)...helped Palmer Ridge High School win its third-straight 3A Colorado State Championship in 2019.
Seyi Oladipo // S // 5-11 // 185 // Centennial, Colo. (Eaglecrest High School)
Three-star recruit per247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Colorado per 247Sports, and No. 15 per ESPN…named 2019-20 CHSAA/MaxPreps All-State First Team…two-sport athlete, competing in football and basketball...Prep Redzone Colorado ranked him as the No. 4 defensive back and No. 23 overall prospect…made 45 tackles and has three interceptions as a sophomore…added a pair of picks and averaged 9.5 tackles per game as a junior…kick returner.
Cord Kringlen // OL // 6-5 // 290 // Broomfield, Colo. (Holy Family High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 16 recruit in Colorado per 247Sports, and No. 22 in the state per ESPN…two-way lineman…helped Holy Family reach state playoffs as a senior.
Rejhan Tatum // LB // 6-2 // 225 // Del City, Okla. (Del City High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 30 at his position nationally per 247Sports, and No. 72 per ESPN…rated as the No. 13 prospect in Oklahoma per ESPN, and No. 14 per 247Sports…as a junior, recorded 125 tackles, including four sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss.
Jai Jones // LB // 5-11 // 232 // Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 16 nationally at his position per ESPN, and No. No. 42 nationally per 247Sports…rated as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas per 247Sports (No. 94)…three-year starter…helped team reach state playoffs each season…father JJ played in the NFL (New Orleans Saints).
Zion Washington // S // 6-2 // 200 // Frisco, Texas (Reedy High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 78 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 85 per 247Sports…played on both sides of the ball in high school as a WR/DB combo...recorded 43 tackles (31 solo), including four tackles for a loss, his senior season...forced two fumbles, recovering one, and also logged an interception...on the offensive side, he carried the ball 28 times for 213 yards (7.6 yards/carry) and two touchdowns.
Joseph Amos // OL // 6-6 // 320 // Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…top 100 recruit as his position nationally (No. 71), per ESPN…started at both guard and tackle as a prep…helped Lancaster reach the Texas 5A D-1 state quarterfinals last season…Lancaster is undefeated entering the playoffs this season…attends same high school as current Boise State wide receivers CT Thomas and Latrell Caples.
Taylen Green // QB // 6-6 // 215 // Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville High School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports and ESPN…rated as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country per 247Sports, and No. 22 per ESPN…rated as one of the top 100 recruits in Texas per 247Sports (No. 95)…as a junior, threw for 2,217 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions…added 445 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground…added over 2,000 yards passing and 19 touchdowns this season…member of track & field team.
James Wilborn, Jr. // STUD // 6-4 // 235 // Flint, Mich. (Avon Old Farms School)
Three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals…rated No. 43 at his position nationally per ESPN, and No. 73 per 247Sports…rated as the No. 2 prospect in Connecticut per ESPN, No. 6 per 247Sports and No. 7 per Rivals…Sports Illustrated All-America Candidate...played in all-nine games as a sophomore, recording a sack and a forced fumble.