BOISE — Nearly every player on the Boise State football team has dreamed of one day playing in the NFL.
They’ll get to live out at least part of that dream Friday when they face the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
The $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium opened in June and is the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.
“It’s a pretty cool opportunity,” senior tight end John Bates said. “Obviously we don’t ever get a chance to do that. Especially with it being a new stadium, it will be pretty cool for a lot of us to soak in the bigger stadium and stuff. But at the same time it’s another game and we have to go out and play as hard as we can.”
Boise State is 8-3 all-time while playing in stadiums used by NFL teams. The Broncos last played in such a stadium in 2017 when they beat No. 19 San Diego State in what was previously known as Qualcomm Stadium. By that point the Chargers had already moved to Los Angeles.
The Broncos previously beat Northern Illinois in the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl in the same stadium and won the 2014 Fiesta Bowl at what is now State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Boise State has also previously played at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, and the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
“It’s exciting,” senior corner Avery Williams said. “The only other time we did it was Qualcomm my redshirt freshman year, so it’s nice to get that feel of being in an NFL stadium and that experience. The fact that you are playing in an NFL stadium is exciting and gets the juices flowing.”
As part of a deal to get $750 million in public funding to help pay for the stadium, the Raiders had to allow UNLV to use it as its home stadium also. UNLV previously played at Sam Boyd Stadium which was a 20-plus minute drive from the strip or the UNLV campus.
The Raiders play on a grass surface that can be removed on a motorized platform. UNLV plays on an artificial turf surface below it. The field is painted with UNLV decals and logos and the signage around the stadium is changed from Raiders to Rebels when they play — making it maybe the nicest collegiate stadium in the country.
UNLV has played three games inside Allegiant Stadium this season and lost all three.
“Obviously it's brand new and shiny so we’ll get out there early and take a look at it,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “I’m sure it will be nice. It will have a big flash-factor to it, no doubt.”
SEARS LIKELY TO PLAY SOME AGAINST UNLV
Backup quarterback Jack Sears is practicing this week and should see the field in some capacity Friday night, Kiesau said Wednesday.
Sears started the season as the No. 2 quarterback, but he saw action in the opener against Utah State. He started the Air Force game with starter Hank Bachmeier out due to a positive COVID-19 test, and Sears passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns.
He started the BYU game the following week, but he suffered an apparent head injury just 10 plays into the game. He hasn’t dressed in each of the two games since.
“He’s ready,’ Kiesau said. “He just has those couple weeks where he had to be out, he’s back now and probably in that same role he was in earlier in the season. We’ll get him in there somehow some way. He’s ready. He’s been practicing really well and we’ll see where it takes us this weekend.”
DEFENSE LOOKING FOR IMPROVEMENTS
Boise State’s defense hopes to see improvement in two areas down the stretch — playing a full four quarters and getting more takeaways.
The Broncos have given up just 43 points in the first half and 104 in the second half through five games. They also have just two takeaways on defense in five games, which ranks No. 122 out of 127 FBS teams.
“I’d like to see us be more consistent,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “We talk about being physical and relentless for four quarters and I think we’ve let down a little bit too often. Obviously the big one is the second half. I think we’ve started out games pretty dang fast, but I’d like to see us be more consistent for four quarters.
“The other one is to create takeaways. We have to play good football and at the point of attack make those plays. If we can play consistent for four quarters and get the ball out, I think we’ll be on the right track.”
BATES FINALLY HEALTHY
Bates reported Wednesday that he’s ‘100 percent healthy’ from a nagging hamstring injury.
Boise State’s senior tight end and an NFL prospect didn’t record a catch in the past two games and has just 12 catches for 117 yards and no touchdowns on the season.
He’s suffered a hamstring injury against BYU and only saw a handful of snaps the next two games.
“Obviously when you are banged up a little bit the coaches want to put you in a good position to come back healthy and strong,” Bates said. “Luckily we have great tight end group and guys that can step up and fill that role.”
BRONCO BITS
Boise State practiced Tuesday and Wednesday and will practice again Thursday morning before boarding a charter flight to Las Vegas later in the afternoon. The Broncos took COVID-19 tests Wednesday and should have results Thursday morning. After a delay in testing results last week led to San Jose State arriving in Boise before the Broncos had results and the game was canceled, the Broncos won’t depart Boise before getting the test results and being cleared to play.