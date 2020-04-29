BOISE — It was roughly two weeks ago when I was headed to the golf course to enjoy a rare moment for myself when I got a phone call from my wife.
“Turn around, I have COVID-19.”
Instead of having a beer, enjoying a beautiful day and shooting somewhere around 100 (my ball seems to have a magnet that sends it to every possible sand trap these days), I was racing home with tons of emotions and thoughts.
My wife, Karen, a nurse at St. Luke’s, had woke up a few days earlier unable to smell or taste anything. We put a dirty diaper right in her face. No reaction. No sense of smell.
She went to get tested since she's a nurse, but I didn't think she had it. Not being able to smell could have been because of a stuffy nose or the common cold.
The golf course is one of the few places you can properly social distance while still having a good time. I was pretty excited about it. Her positive test changed everything.
After the shock wore off that ‘wow, we’re part of this now,' the first unpleasant thought was that we wouldn’t be able to leave our house for the next two weeks.
Because our two young kids and I had been living at home with my wife and in close contact with her, we were all dubbed ‘presumed positives.’ There was no reason for us to go get tested. We just had to hunker down and battle this together.
Thankfully, it wasn’t nearly as bad as others have had it. My wife couldn’t smell or taste for a while. We were both pretty fatigued for a few days and I had a pretty bad cold. But there was no shortness of breath, no fever, none of the severe symptoms that scared me. Our kids never showed any symptoms at all.
We were called last weekend and after answering a series of questions, were told our ‘home quarantine’ could end. It’s a case-by-case basis, but we were told that the self-isolation period has to be a minimum of seven days from the start of symptoms and for at least 72 hours after the symptoms stop.
Our official period was about 11 days, but we elected to play it safe and stay home for the full 14 days. We didn’t really have anywhere to go anyway.
Ironically enough, my first time out of the house came Wednesday to cover an event with Boise State’s football coaches at a ‘Crush The Curve Idaho’ testing site at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian. Head coach Bryan Harsin and his assistants took both the COVID-19 active virus test and the antibody test.
To have an idea what they were going through for this story — and to help out with the data — I went earlier Wednesday and took the antibody test myself. It will help confirm that I did indeed have the virus since I wasn’t required to take the active virus test, but it also would help with what Dr. Tommy Ahlquist and 27 other CEOs around the Treasure Valley have teamed up to do.
As Ahlquist explained, the goal is to get as much data as possible on the virus and its exposure to our community to help shape decisions and plans moving forward.
“Without testing you just don’t know where you are, both with the COVID-19 virus testing and the antibody testing,” Ahlquist said. “It just helps us tremendously to know what’s going on.”
Crush The Curve Idaho just started three weeks ago, but now has the ability to administer up to 4,000 COVID-19 tests a day. To put that in prospective, Ahlquist noted that there’s only been a little over 20,000 total tests done to date in Idaho.
They’ve already done 9,000 antibody tests, like the one I took Wednesday. The whole process took maybe 15 minutes. The paperwork took a few minutes, the check-in was easy, and the test itself — drawing a small blood sample — took about 15 seconds.
“We know more today than we knew last week and that’s a tremendous help,” Ahlquist said. “We’re in this for the long haul and everyone will have to continue to social distance and be smart about what they do, but our eye is on the fall and trying to get people back to school, and back to work, and back to The Blue.
“We’re all sitting here wondering when this ends. It doesn’t end without testing and data.”
Who knows what this all means for the sports world. Will fans be required to pass some five-minute COVID-19 test before entering a Boise State football game this fall? Will the games even happen at all? The future remains unknown. And it remains scary.
But that’s why Harsin and his coaches wanted to participate, both for their personal knowledge and to add another dozen or so pieces of data to the pool.
“We’re being proactive,” Harsin said. “How can we help? This is a way we could, to come out here and get tested and be part of the solution. It made sense for us because it can make a difference we hope.
“If this can help and bring some awareness and we can do something that will allow us to do what we all want to do, which is get back to some normalcy and get back to things we love doing, this is a step and will help us to all be able to get back and to do it the right way.”
I encourage others to do what I and Boise State’s football coaches did Wednesday. Take the antibody test, both for yourself but for those that will shape the decisions on how to move forward in our community and our state.
More information on testing locations and times can be found at CrushTheCurveIdaho.com.
And please continue to social distance, wear a mask out in public and take this thing seriously. My wife and I were lucky that our symptoms were mild. Others might not be as lucky. Let’s all work together to contain this virus and ‘crush the curve’ so we can start getting back to normal.
I can’t wait for sports to return, and for a fall Saturday out on The Blue. Let’s just hope it happens soon.