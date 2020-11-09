BOISE — As expected Boise State coach Bryan Harsin plans to keep us all waiting until shortly before kickoff Thursday to unveil his starting quarterback.
Three different quarterbacks could potentially start when the Broncos host Colorado State at 6 p.m. Thursday at Albertsons Stadium.
Starter Hank Bachmeier has missed the last two games for unknown reasons and USC transfer Jack Sears left in the first quarter of last week’s 51-17 loss to BYU after a helmet-to-helmet hit. True freshman Cade Fennegan replaced Sears and played the majority of the game.
Harsin, who routinely dances around injury updates with the media, has a policy to only discuss season-ending injuries. If a player has a short term injury that will only keep him out for a few weeks, Boise State’s seventh-year coach doesn’t get into specifics.
The same was true again Sunday when he met with the media as he predictably said little about which quarterback would start on Thursday. The unknown makes Colorado State have to spend time preparing for all three quarterbacks heading into Thursday, an advantage Harsin enjoys using whenever he can.
“Like I’ve said before, none of those guys are season-ending,” Harsin said. “I’m hopeful we get all those guys back this week.”
Harsin has hinted multiple times that Bachmeier missed the past two games due to COVID-19 protocol but has yet to confirm. The school announced one player missed the Air Force game due to COVID protocol but didn’t specify the player. Both Bachmeier and safety JL Skinner missed the game, but Skinner returned last week against BYU.
Bachmeier was on the sidelines last Friday night against BYU but was not in uniform.
“Like I told you guys, it’s a different year,” Harsin said. “We’re dealing with other things, not just injuries. I’m hopeful these guys are back and we have them available.
“Until we play Thursday, there’s just some other variables right now that we’re going to deal with and then come game time, I hope all those guys you mentioned we have back and in the mix.”
Bachmeier started the opener against Utah State and played well, completing 20 of 28 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t appear to suffer an injury and did postgame interviews with the media like normal. But he surprisingly wasn’t on the trip to Air Force the following week, leading to Sears making his first start at Boise State.
Sears played well, completing 17 of 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns while also scoring another touchdown on the ground. He made a second straight start against BYU last Friday but left the game just 10 plays in after a helmet-to-helmet hit on a quarterback sneak attempt.
Harsin compared Bachmeier being on the sidelines for the BYU game to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence being on the sideline for the Tigers’ matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday night. Clemson has publicly confirmed that Lawrence was out because he tested positive for COVID-19 previously. Lawrence had been released from quarantine but not soon enough to prepare for the game.
Sears was the fourth quarterback in eight games to start for the Broncos dating back to last season, and they’ve had six different quarterbacks attempt passes in the last nine games. Harsin admitted the rotating door at quarterback “gets to be a challenge” and voiced his hope that they can find some stability at the position moving forward.
Bachmeier missed six games last season due to a pair of different injuries before the unknown absence in the past two games.
“Your starter is the starter for a reason, especially at that position,” Harsin said. “They will get the majority of the reps, they’ll have the best rhythm each week going into a game because of their preparation.
“It’s been unfortunate we haven’t had that consistency. … Obviously Hank did not play (every game) last year and he’s been out a couple games here, so we hope to get him back and build some of that consistency when we do.”
Fennegan was the projected No. 4 quarterback going into the year. He moved up to No. 3 with Chase Cord still out after offseason surgery, and No. 2 after Bachmeier went out. When Sears left against BYU, the true freshman was thrust into unexpected action against the No. 9 team in the country.
He had some bright spots, finishing 15 of 26 for 182 yards and two touchdowns. But he also had some negatives, throwing an interception and losing a fumble.
“I thought he did some nice things,” Harsin said. “There was some decision making that needs to improve. We can’t have turnovers. That’s one area no matter what that’s unacceptable. We know that the quarterback position, that’s what makes it so difficult. You are trying to make plays and even in a game where you’re trying to go make something happen, you still have to make great decisions.
“You can see that he can throw it. He had a couple nice throws to (Khalil Shakir). He can spin it. There’s no doubt about that. We have to take that experience and learn from it moving forward. He’s a tough kid and he’ll grow from this. He’ll be better for it and I hope our entire team is.”
Bachmeier would seemingly be back Thursday given the fact that he was on the sidelines against BYU and would have a week of practice to get ready. It’s unclear about Sears, who may be in concussion protocol as the result of the hit to his head.
If neither can go the Broncos would likely turn to Fennegan for his first career start.
There’s plenty of uncertainty and intrigue for the Broncos at quarterback heading into Thursday’s game with Colorado State. And while Harsin may be keeping quiet to use it to his advantage, it’s not an ideal situation for the Broncos to be dealing with.
“I know who we have for practice (Monday) and I know the guys that could be out,” Harsin said. “How does that recovery work this week? Can we get them back by Wednesday, some of those guys, and at least have that practice in there where we feel they are capable of playing and then we’ll go from there.”
Thursday’s game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports 1.