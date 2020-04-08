David Moa played six years for the Boise State football team. In 39 career games from 2015-19, the defensive tackle recorded 93 tackles, including 22.5 tackles-for-loss and 11.5 sacks. His best season came as a redshirt sophomore in 2016 when he had 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks. He played in just one game as a redshirt senior in 2018 due to an Achilles injury, but received a medical redshirt to return for a sixth year in 2019. He started all 13 games last fall and helped the Broncos to a 12-2 record and a Mountain West Championship. He's currently training in hopes of getting selected in the upcoming NFL Draft or signing a free agent deal afterwards.
Idaho Press: How is your training going for the upcoming NFL Draft?
David Moa: It’s been really nice having John Molchon and Ezra Cleveland back from the combine. I’ve learned so many things from them in terms of training. We’re training out of Brandon Pringle’s garage (assistant Boise State strength coach). He basically has everything we need. He took some stuff from the weight room. We’re trying to make the most of it. We were training at the facility and I was training with Akilian Butler, but then the coronavirus quarantine stuff happened and Pringle said we couldn’t train at the facility anymore, so we just went to work out at his house. We basically have the same plan and workouts and all that. I haven’t felt anything too crazy come out of it. I’m just trying to train for football and get in football shape.
IP: How do you think not being able to work out for teams or have a traditional Pro Day is hurting your draft stock?
DM: It’s been crazy for my agent, I know that, and the teams and the scouts. They can’t go watch anybody or verify numbers. They’ve been calling, though. I’ve talked to the Rams, Titans and Chiefs. They were telling me the main thing they want to see out of me is that I look healthy and I’m playing healthy.
IP: Do you think you did enough during your time at Boise State to show teams you deserve a chance?
DM: I think so, yeah. I have a lot of film and a lot of teams are basing things off the film I’ve put in. Obviously the help from coach Pitman and coach Harsin and coach Danielson putting in a good word when they get to scouts about me helps too. It’s a crazy process. My high school principal and coaches and athletic director said people hit them up asking about what I was like in high school. These teams put a lot of time and effort into each prospect.
IP: How long has playing in the NFL been your dream and what’s it like to potentially be a few weeks from that happening?
DM: It’s just such a surreal moment. I’m trying to take it all in day by day. That was my main goal when I first started playing football. It was my dream to get a full ride scholarship to college, and of course you want to end it with a career in the NFL. It’s everybody’s dream. It’s why we play the game, you know? I’m just trying to stay as ready as I possibly can. Just to get a toe in the door would be amazing. As soon as I get that, I’ll be able to adjust to whatever comes my way.
IP: How do you reflect back on your six years at Boise State?
DM: An amazing experience. The people I was surrounded by, the community, it was the reason I committed to Boise State in the first place. The people were amazing. My journey was amazing. Looking back I never would have thought I’d be a sixth-year senior playing football for that long. I’m just really grateful to coach Harsin, coach Caldwell, coach Avalos, all my coaches and everyone I’ve looked up to. They’ve definitely helped me become the man I am today. Obviously the guys on the team, I love those guys and I loved my experience here and the journey we’ve all been on.
IP: Do you have a favorite play or moment from your time at Boise State?
DM: Oh it has to be the blocked field goal I had against BYU in 2016. We were playing on The Blue and they had a field goal to win the game, and it was just an amazing moment. I never would have thought that would have happened. And a lot of people don’t know this, but when I jumped up and blocked it, I tried to go get the ball and an offensive lineman blasted me and I got hurt and literally that whole next week I couldn’t move at all. To start that whole process off, my shoe came off after I blocked it so we had to take a timeout just so I could get my shoe back on. That was crazy because everybody was looking at me and telling me to get my shoe back on real fast. And then because of the rule, BYU got another play and Taysom Hill got a chance and he has a cannon of an arm, so we were all scared on the sidelines before the play. I hated every second of that. I remember he got off a throw and when it went in the air my heart stopped, but as soon as we knocked it down and the game was over, I literally dropped to my knees. It was the craziest moment ever.
IP: You were arrested on a disturbing the peace charge after an early morning altercation downtown following the New Mexico game in 2017. How much did you learn from that situation?
DM: I was very disappointed in myself, more than anybody else was. I wanted to get out in the community a lot more that year. I paid my dues. I had to figure out a way to give back, to the community and the team. It took me a while to step into that leadership role, but I took it upon myself to make sure I was the guy that people could come to and rely on when it comes to being a leader on the team. I definitely learned so much from that incident. It happened right after the New Mexico game, and then the next week we got our butts whooped by Virginia on The Blue and I know that was 100 percent my fault that we lost because nobody was focused on Virginia that week. They were focused on ‘what’s going to happen to David? Is he off the team?’ Our minds weren’t right going into that game and you could see it in our play. I had a really great support system behind me to help me get through it.
IP: After only playing in one game due to injury in 2019, what did it mean to you to come back and start every game as a sixth-year senior last fall?
DM: It was amazing. After I decided to go for the medical redshirt, I didn’t know what would happen, but I just put my head down and went to work. I knew I would work my ass off and see what happened. I was in the training room or the film room all the time. I knew I had to put more effort into everything. I put so much into getting back and playing in that first game at Florida State, and it was amazing. It was everything I wanted it to be and more that whole year. To go undefeated in Mountain West play, it was amazing. I know we didn’t finish the way we wanted to, but we did get some stuff done.
IP: How much does Boise State mean to you?
DM: They have me everything. It made me the man I am today. I’ll always Bleed Blue. I’ll be following the Broncos the rest of my life. I’m going to Bleed Blue for life. And now I can take side bets if anybody wants to take a bet against the Broncos. I would love to take that upon myself to get that done and get that easy money.
IP: If football doesn’t work out, what’s your plan?
DM: I majored in communications, but I don’t know right now. I’ve thought about being a graduate assistant strength coach somewhere maybe. I’ve always wanted to give back and work with youth, so maybe I could open up a gym and help athletes as they prepare and train in middle school and high school. But the plan is to play football. That’s the plan. That’s what I’m praying for.
Check BlueTurfSports.com for a longer version of this story.