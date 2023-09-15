This story appeared originally on BroncoNationNews.com
The biggest moment of Taylen Green’s season, so far, didn’t happen anywhere near a football field, but while sitting in a hotel with a Heisman Trophy winner.
The Boise State quarterback spent 45 minutes with Robert Griffin III before the Washington opener in Seattle. RGIII told TG10, among other things, to focus on becoming a triple threat with his arm, legs and mind.
Great advice, typically.
More things to think about, definitely.
Green’s young mind is racing, and processing, and eager to please, after an offseason of love and attention, uber-local hype, national watch lists. His muscles are now as broad as his smile. His brain is loaded with pages of expanded football knowledge.
Coach Andy Avalos is constantly pumping information into Green’s brain. Be more consistent. Communicate. Execute.
Bush Hamdan, who is Green’s third offensive coordinator/QB coach in less than a year, wants to “use’’ Green’s super-human running ability, “not abuse’’ it. Not sure Green is a big fan of this idea.
Green works with personal quarterback coach Taylor Kelly, of Eagle High and Arizona State fame. Green’s father, Quinten, is very involved in his son’s life. Both put their own spins on the way Green handles his business.
Green spent the summer talking to fans and working with business owners. He signed hundreds of autographs and a handful of NIL deals. Most everyone wants his attention, and most everyone wants to share an opinion with the biggest sports star in town.
The result: Green is off to a slow start this season, in part, because of all the clutter and change, information and indecision, that’s dancing in his head. A gimpy ankle and cramping issues aren’t helping, either.
The game of football, a game that used to be simple for a superior athlete, has turned into a complicated pile of second-guessing, confusion, and trying too hard to please. Green is not living up to expectations and that’s a big reason why Boise State is 0-2 and ranked No. 119 in the nation in scoring offense (35 points in two games).
Avalos was asked Monday to grade the first two games of his star quarterback: “We’ve had some bright moments, and then we’ve had some moments where we’ve got to communicate better.’’
Truth be told, dating back to last season, Green struggled to throw the ball in two postseason games against Fresno State and North Texas: 30-of-60, 312 yards, two TDs, two interceptions. In his last four games, including losses to Washington and UCF this year, Green is 58-of-118 for 700 yards with four TDs and five picks.
He’s completed 49 percent of his passes during that time — in an era where pushing 70 percent is the elite standard — yet coaches want him to pass more and run less. The plan isn’t working, for several reasons.
Wide receivers have been an issue, including at least six drops in the Washington opener. The experienced group seems to be having separation issues with defenders, thus creating tighter passing windows for their quarterback. Green hasn’t thrown a TD pass to a receiver yet this season.
Coaches acknowledged Monday that Green and his receivers aren’t always on the same page. There were two communication breakdowns between QB-WR in the second quarter against UCF. Avalos brought up issues with pre-snap communication, or the lack thereof.
“It’s critical. It’s a must. It’s imperative that we communicate well,’’ he said.
Hamdan’s presence as OC, and his schemes to stretch the field, were supposed to help Green throw the ball downfield more. It makes even more sense now that Ashton Jeanty is running like a beast — and the offensive line is playing well. In 17 career games, and 329 attempts, Green has completed only one pass longer than 50 yards (52 last season).
“I believe, like the last game (against Washington), there were more opportunities (vs. UCF),’’ Avalos said.
“We’re moving the football well but we’ve got to create more explosive plays in the pass game,’’ Hamdan said.
Is that on Green or Hamdan’s play-calling? “A little bit of both,’’ Hamdan admitted Monday.
Green has thrown 58 passes this season, and has run the ball 11 times. There have been between 20 and 25 read-plays that could have turned into more run opportunities for Green, but he isn’t tucking and running as much this season. That creates more opportunities for more indecision.
Has Hamdan settled on the right run-pass balance for Green?
“Not sure yet,’’ he said. “The consistency, his decision-making, we’ve got to take the next step there.’’
Green will be fine this season, though accuracy is brewing into a big issue to keep an eye on. North Dakota is Saturday’s opponent, and the Fighting Hawks’ defense is holding teams to a 50 percent completion percentage. Then comes road trips to San Diego State and Memphis, both with pesky defenses.
Hamdan said accuracy can improve with “decision-making … footwork … and the confidence to know where to throw the ball. He’ll continue to improve.’’
Going back to that sit-down in Seattle with RGIII, Green is good enough and smart enough to figure out how to become the trusted (and consistent) triple-threat for a Boise State offense that desperately needs him to be a superstar.
Right now, he just needs to figure out a way to play free, with a clear mind, so his arm and his legs can work their magic.
Mike Prater is the Bronco Nation News columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State football postgame show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com