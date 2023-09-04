This story originally appeared at BroncoNationNews.com
It doesn’t matter the sport, or the level at which it is played, there is plenty to debate when you open a new season with a new level of embarrassment.
The Boise State brand was embarrassed Saturday in Seattle.
Now we’re Sleepless in Boise — with Central Florida and its Big 12 offense coming to town for Saturday’s home opener.
We waited an entire offseason — soaking in optimism and opportunity, hype and hope — only to watch the Broncos lose to Washington 56-19. Washington obviously has a legit top-10 roster, loaded with NFL talent on offense, but nobody expected this: Boise State has given up more points in regulation only six times in program history.
When you lose that bad, when the hope was that high, there is plenty to debate in all phases of the game.
Let’s focus on defense.
Last year, the Broncos opened a new schedule with offensive issues — and made radical, season-saving changes after Week Four.
This year, the Broncos opened a season with obvious defensive issues — but those issues date back to last season.
Boise State gave up three points to a very bad Nevada team last November. In five games since, the Broncos have allowed …
-17 points to Wyoming.
-23 points to Utah State.
-28 points to Fresno State.
-32 points to North Texas.
-56 points to Washington.
Notice the growing trend?
Keep in mind that Central Florida turned in its own 56-point performance over the weekend. Worried? You should be.
The Broncos’ ability to stop offenses is going in the wrong direction — they’ve given up 2,024 yards and 156 points in those past five games (three wins, two losses). Yet, defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson receives only a small sliver of the angst that doomed offensive coordinator Tim Plough last season.
Plough was fired — unfortunately, it needed to happen.
Danielson is good at what he does — his defense just needs to stop being less generous, more consistent. Boise State is handing out yards and points like candy, but big-boy football isn’t a parade.
The Washington loss exposed Boise State’s defense in two areas: Power and speed.
Odd, we were told several times during the offseason that Boise State, with a new strength and conditioning staff, spent its offseason increasing power and speed. It didn’t show up Saturday. Again, let’s remind ourselves that Washington is the best team Boise State will face this season. Again, let’s remind ourselves that Boise State’s defense is getting sloppier with every game played.
The power will get better against a weaker schedule, and that’s encouraging.
Not sure the speed exists on this defense, and that’s concerning.
The roster is loaded with great stories, perfectly wonderful people, but now we have to wonder if the talent matches the OKG Factor.
Ends Demitri Washington (Greek heritage) and Ahmed Hassanein (Egyptian heritage) have great stories to share. On the field, they have 12 combined sacks in 61 career games.
Inside tackles Herbert Gums and Braxton Fely aren’t difference-makers.
Veteran linebacker DJ Schramm is consistent — the most important word in coach Andy Avalos’ vocabulary. He’ll never be a problem on this team. New linebacker Andrew Simpson is a work in progress.
The secondary is a major concern, lacking speed, production and play-makers.
Boise State has six primary players roaming its defensive backfield: Seyi Oladipo, Jaylen Clark, Markel Reed, Kaonohi Kaniho, Alexander Tuebner and Rodney Robinson. They’ve played a combined 163 career games — and have produced only nine interceptions.
Idaho State played with more passion, intensity and inspiration in its loss to San Diego State. That’s why Boise State was embarrassed Saturday in Seattle.
Boise State defenders couldn’t come close to defending Washington’s playmakers. Thirteen of the Huskies’ 61 snaps went for 20-plus yards.
“It just felt like we were in control,’’ Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said.
Avalos admits the timing of his defense was off Saturday. No pressure on the quarterback, a poor second quarter, too many explosive plays allowed, and no sense of urgency in the red zone (Washington scored five touchdowns on its five red-zone opportunities).
But Avalos isn’t worried about his defense — he just wants more consistency.
“We’ve had very successful defenses here and this defense will grow into a defense that is very competitive. … It’s about how you respond,’’ he said.
Avalos has lost all three season openers as Boise State’s head coach. In the two previous seasons, the Broncos responded with double-digit wins.
“When I say we have an unbelievable team, we have a team that will respond,’’ Avalos said.
Finally, we know a little bit about this team, and I suspect Boise State rebounds Saturday against Central Florida (favored by two points), slowly gets better every week, climbs out of this hole (again), plays in the Mountain West title game, and finishes the season in a pre-Christmas bowl game.
This is exactly what Boise State football has become — and the Washington debacle did nothing to fix a new and inconsistent reality that can be frustrating to watch.