This wasn’t supposed to be a rebuilding year for Boise State, and it’s not.
Tell that to the freshmen and sophomores who have suddenly taken over this football team.
There was a kindergarten bust-out party Saturday on The Blue as the Broncos beat North Dakota 42-18 for their first win of the season. The credit, most of it, goes to the kids of today.
Boise State’s depth chart for Saturday’s game included 47 names — 21 of them, or 45 percent, are freshmen and sophomores.
Forty-seven Broncos played Saturday — 25 of them, or 53 percent, are freshmen and sophomores.
Meanwhile, six veterans with 230 combined games and 130 combined starts either didn’t dress or had limited impact on the outcome: Captains DJ Schramm (linebacker) and Riley Smith (tight end), running back George Holani, wide receivers Stefan Cobbs and Billy Bowens, and cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho.
For one day, at least, they were upstaged by the future of Boise State football, which resumes this Friday night with the Mountain West opener at San Diego State.
A youth movement, not a rebuild, comes with young-and-dumb mistakes, and that’s why fans have been so incredibly frustrated this young season. The mistakes happened again Saturday.
Quarterback Taylen Green, a sophomore, tossed the only interception of the game, and got lucky with two other close calls, and now has four picks in three starts. Running back Ashton Jeanty, a sophomore, coughed up the Broncos’ only two fumbles. Safety Zion Washington, a sophomore, had one of four penalties, a personal foul.
And now for the good news …
Without Green and Jeanty, and the rest of the freshmen and sophomores, Saturday’s game against a decent FCS opponent could have been a nail-biter. On a glorious, beautiful and packed-stadium Saturday, anything close to an upset would have been a disaster for coach Andy Avalos, who has been taking heat after a sloppy 0-2 start.
If you’re a fan in need of some therapy, and that’s probably most of you, place your butt on the couch and check out these numbers:
• Green played his best game of the season with one passing touchdown, one running touchdown and sharper decision-making.
• Backup quarterback Maddux Madsen, a freshman, added one touchdown pass in garbage time and now has two this season (with no interceptions).
• Jeanty scored a career-high three touchdowns.
• Running back Breezy Dubar, a true freshman who’s been with the program for only four months, led Boise State with 62 yards on 10 carries despite battling cold and flu symptoms earlier in the week.
• Wide receiver Eric McAlister, a sophomore, had a career day with six catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
The top two quarterbacks in Saturday’s game, the top three rushers, and the top three receivers, are freshmen or sophomores.
Freshmen and sophomores produced all six touchdowns … and there’s more:
• Linebacker Marco Notarainni, a sophomore playing for the injured Schramm, led the defense with a career-high 13 tackles (five solo), one sack and his first career forced fumble.
• Fellow linebacker Andrew Simpson, a sophomore, was second on the team in tackles with seven and scooped up a loose fumble – caused by Notarainni’s strip sack.
• Washington was third with six tackles and a sack.
• Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, a sophomore, had his first career fumble recovery and a half a sack.
• Backup safety Ty Benefield, a true freshman who didn’t join the program until this summer, has made a name for himself in back-to-back games and is quickly becoming a fan favorite for the way he roams sideline-to-sideline. He had a sack as five of the team’s six sacks were created by underclassmen.
As a long-lasting symbol of what happened Saturday, there was a point after the game when the stands were empty and Benefield was the only visible player on the field. Still in his full uniform, running lines by himself, back and forth, for a good five to 10 minutes.
“That self-drive is what’s needed for the team to continue to grow. Ty Benefield is another young guy who has shown to do that,’’ Avalos said.
• Wide receiver Prince Strachan, a true freshman, caught his first career pass.
• Kage Casey, a sophomore, started at left tackle and Roger Carreon, a freshman, started at right guard. The offensive line has been solid all season.
• Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, a sophomore, averaged 51 yards Saturday and is proving to be one of the best, most consistent punters in the nation.
• Chase Penry, a sophomore, handled all the kick and punt return duties.
Everyone of these young players looked comfortable Saturday. They played with confidence. They provided a promising sign for this season – and beyond.
“We’ve got some other freshmen, they’re behind the scenes right now, growing and thriving, and they’ll be on the scene soon, too,’’ Avalos said.
What the young players – and too many of the veterans – are lacking through three games is consistency. When Boise State plays poorly, that’s the problem that keeps Avalos and his staff up at night.
Because it’s a short week before the San Diego State game, the staff worked late into Saturday night. “We have plenty of things we can clean up,’’ Avalos said.
The coach repeated that phrase several times after the win.
Just in case his young kids weren’t listening.