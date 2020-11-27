BOISE — Boise State’s football players and coaches didn’t even try to downplay the significance of Saturday’s game against San Jose State.
It’s a huge game — and they know it.
San Jose State (4-0) comes to Albertsons Stadium tied with the Broncos and Nevada as the only undefeated teams in Mountain West play. The winner of Saturday’s game will have the inside track to a spot in the championship game, while the loser will face a big uphill climb.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will air nationally on FOX.
“I don’t think you are making the championship unless you win every game leading into it,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “If you aren’t one of the undefeated teams, I’m not quite sure how that is all going to work out. ... This year, there are no divisions, so you have to win every game.”
The Mountain West went away with the two-division format for 2020 due to the condensed season and teams not playing the same number of games due to COVID-10 cancelations. That means the two teams with the best record in league games, regardless of which division they are normally in, will qualify for the title game on Dec. 19.
Boise State would be in good shape in the Mountain Division standings, but the Broncos now have two teams on the West side to worry about. Nevada (5-0) has looked impressive and might not lose, and the Spartans would have the tiebreaker over the Broncos if they beat them.
It wouldn’t be impossible for the Broncos to make the title game with a loss, but it would mean needing Nevada to lose a game — and to have a series of tiebreakers and computer rankings go their way.
“The best way to guarantee yourself to be in the championship is to win every game in your conference,” Harsin said. “Certainly with San Jose State and Nevada, those are the undefeated teams right now. If you want to play for a championship, you have to win every game.
“So, yeah, it’s a big game. Big for a lot of reasons.”
San Jose State hosts Nevada in the final game of the regular season, so those two will have a head-to-head matchup to help decide things. But Boise State and Nevada don’t play in the regular season, which would likely leave things up to a composite computer rankings to decide a tie if both have a loss.
A win for Boise State would make it 5-0 in league games with road games at UNLV and Wyoming up next. Those will also be must-win games for the Broncos assuming they can find a way to win on Saturday.
“These last few weeks, especially in conference, we look at every week like a championship week because it really is,” defensive end Shane Irwin said. “Especially with how things are this year with no divisions, you really need to win every game to get to that championship and that obviously is our goal.
“We’re looking at this one like we have every other week, but this one is really important and we definitely know the importance of it going in.”
Boise State has qualified for the Mountain West title game in each of the past three years and four of the last six. But in one of the two years the Broncos didn’t make it, they lost a tiebreaker to Wyoming in 2016.
The easy way to avoid losing a tiebreaker with San Jose State? Beat it on The Blue.
“You have to win, that’s the bottom line,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “We know that’s the expectation here and we embrace that 100 percent. This is a strange year and there’s a lot of different scenarios going on, so we have to do the best job we can each day leading up to Saturday.”
It’s a crazy scenario to think about — a must-win game against San Jose State? The Spartans have routinely been one of the worst programs in the league, but they're in the midst of a banner season under coach Brent Brennan.
After going 3-21 during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, San Jose State improved to 5-7 last year and nearly beat Boise State in San Jose. The Spartans led going to the fourth quarter before the Broncos pulled out a 52-42 win.
Before the season, nearly every other game on Boise State’s schedule likely would have been seen as more of a must-win than this one, but in a crazy 2020, here we are.
“Obviously we’re aware they are undefeated and a very good football team,” quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “San Jose is very good. They played a great game last year. Our process stays the same every week. At the end of the day we just have to operate and execute.”
Adding another layer to the game is that the Broncos will honor 17 seniors for Senior Day. Boise State will provide a live stream of the pregame festivities around 1:20 p.m. on the program's social media accounts.
The Spartans are led on offense by former Texas A&M and Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel and a pair of talented wide receivers in Tre Walker and Bailey Gaither. Defensively, San Jose State leads the league in scoring defense at just 15.2 points allowed per game. In four games the Spartans have allowed just eight touchdowns.
It’s the first of three regular season ‘championship weeks’ for the Broncos before they hopefully get to play in the real championship game on Dec. 19. In front a national TV audience on FOX, the Broncos will look to take a big step toward reaching that goal.
“This to us is like our championship game,” safety Tyreque Jones said. “We know that without winning this game there is no going to the championship game, so we know how important it is to win this game.”