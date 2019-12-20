LAS VEGAS — Washington coach Chris Petersen couldn't help but smile Friday when he was reminded he was participating in one of his last press conferences.
“Say that again,” Petersen joked to the reporter who asked the question.
One day before his final game as coach of the Huskies, the former Boise State coach was loose and relaxed, cracking jokes during the 30-minute media event, which included both Boise State and Washington, who will play today in the Las Vegas Bowl.
When Boise State coach Bryan Harsin was asked what it was like facing his mentor, Petersen quipped “you're trying to make him mad.”
When Washington center Nick Harris and Myles Bryant were asked about playing for their coach in his final game, the coach looked at them and instructed “don't take the bait.”
After Harris mentioned he had come to Las Vegas plenty of times growing up, but now that he's older there's a lot more to do, Petersen winced and told him “leave that part out.”
Petersen, who announced he was stepping down on Dec. 2, certainly looked and spoke the part of somebody who was embracing stepping into retirement. He talked about leaving behind the 24/7/365 on the clock aspect that comes with being a head coach.
“We pay attention to the different definitions of success and I have about four or five of them,” Petersen said. “But one of them, that has always been in the forefront of my mind that I've never been able to get done in this job is to control the balance and quality of your life. That to me is the definition of success. I've struggled mightily, like I think all coaches in our position, to control the balance. Really, the quality can suffer when you're spending so much time with just one thing. So I do look forward to getting more balance in my life.”
Petersen is wrapping up his 14th season as a head coach, eight at Boise State and the last six at Washington. He will enter the game with a 146-38 record, having led his team to bowl games in each of his 14 seasons, although he did not coach the 2013 Hawaii Bowl after leaving Boise State to take the job at Washington before the game.
But Petersen, Harsin and the Washington players all passed on the idea that this game was about the Huskies' departing coach.
“It's not really about that, it's about two really good football teams having a chance to play,” said Harsin, who was an offensive coordinator under Petersen at Boise State. “It's about these players in this game getting a chance to finish their season the way they want to. Certainly with the relationship with Coach Petersen, coaches on his staff, coaches on our staff, when we go back, we have history. But at the same time, this week is about this particular game and what we have in front of us.”
The Washington players said while it would be nice to send their coach out with a victory, it's not the main objective of their trip.
“We came here to play a football game, we have to send the seniors out right,” Harris said. “We have to win this game, we have to execute. It's a bonus if we send him out the way he should, but at the end of the day, it's another game that we came here to prepare for and we're ready to play.”
This marks the second time Petersen has coached against the Broncos while coach of the Huskies. In 2015, his second season with Washington, Petersen came back to Albertsons Stadium for a game against the Broncos, one Boise State won 16-13. In both games, Petersen has expressed discomfort in the prospect of having to play his former team.
“No coach is trying to make this thing about them, it's just not,” Petersen said. “I'm excited to be a part of this the next two days, watch these guys compete and have a blast and play this game they love to play. After that, who knows what holds for any of these seniors. You hope they get a chance at the next level, but you never can predict that stuff. So we need to enjoy this moment, this day, tomorrow and certainly that game.”
After today's game, there's a lot about the game that Petersen said he's going to be glad to leave behind, particularly the constant grind. But there's just as much stuff, particularly as it pertains to the camaraderie, that he will miss.
“I'm extremely nervous for my wife for our staff meetings, just staring at each other,” Petersen joked. “But there's no doubt that is what I'll miss, without question. A lot of it, I won't. But I will miss the guys and I will miss our staff.”