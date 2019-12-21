LAS VEGAS — As much as Washington football coach Chris Petersen didn’t want to make it about himself in Saturday’s 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl victory over Boise State, the outgoing coach couldn’t help but marvel at the trick plays pulled out by both teams during the game.
First came Boise State’s 21-yard pass on fourth down from wide receiver CT Thomas to Octavius Evans. Then Petersen, known for his trick plays during Fiesta Bowls while coaching at Boise State, dug into his bag of tricks.
Running back Richard Newton took a snap out of the Wildcat formation and found Terrell Bynum in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown pass, giving the Huskies a 31-7 lead.
“I was really happy, they got one trick play for a first down, we got one for a touchdown,” Petersen said after the game.
The coach, who announced earlier this month he was stepping down after six years as Washington’s coach following eight at Boise State, tried to stress all week, including after the game, that this game and the matchup against his former team wasn’t about himself.
The scene after the game suggested otherwise.
In addition to a Gatorade shower he received following a fumble forced by game MVP Elijah Molden and recovered by Jackson Sirmon, Petersen also received cheers from fans of both teams following the game, thanking him for everything he had down for each school.
“There’s a lot of good people, that’s all I can say,” Petersen said before again trying to deflect the attention to players like quarterback Jacob Easton, who passed for 210 yards and Molden, who had a third-quarter interception and led the team with nine tackles.
Even in the postgame trophy presentation, Petersen pulled up defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who will be taking over as head coach, onto the stage to take part in the festivities.
“This is never about any one person, it’s never about any one player,” Petersen said. “It’s a team game, I should bring all the coaches up. I’ve always felt so strongly this bowl game needs to send the seniors out the right way and catapult the program forward. Every time, it seems, that we won a bowl game, good things happen the next year.”
For his final game, Petersen was able to put together a masterpiece. Offensively, the Huskies put together scoring drives on six of the ten times they touched the ball, not including a kneel down to end the game.
Washington finished the game with 341 total yards, converting on 7 of 14 third down attempts and all three of their fourth down attempts.
Defensively, Washington was the first team to shut Boise State out in the first half since 2014 and held the Broncos to a season-low 78 yards rushing.
Boise State running back George Holani did get over the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season, but it didn’t come until the second half, as the Huskies defense held the freshman to 18 yards in the first half and 35 total in the game.
“I thought they practiced well the last couple weeks,” Petersen said about his players. “And then we came over here yesterday to do our final practice and I could tell they would play really hard and I felt they would play really well, and they did.”
Petersen ends his career with a win in the same bowl game that he won three times during his time at Boise State. After the game, he said waking up today would feel “awesome,” before adding it might not be as awesome in a month or so when he’s trying to figure out what to do next.
But given his record in the Las Vegas Bowl, Petersen joked at the end of his media session that he may have already figured out what his next move is.
“I think this is a great place, a great bowl,” said Petersen. “4-0, I need to take some of that luck to the tables tonight, maybe, and see how I do.”