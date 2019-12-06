BOISE — Curtis Weaver couldn’t pull himself off the field after Boise State lost in overtime of last year’s Mountain West Championship in Boise.
After Fresno State scored the walk-off winning touchdown in a 19-16 win on a cold and snowy night, Boise State’s defensive leader sat on the ground for several minutes. Photographers captured an emotional Weaver struggling to handle the moment as he sat alone.
The photo was plastered all over social media and blown up in the Idaho Press the next day.
And it’s one Weaver himself saved for motivation.
“I have them saved and I look at them,” Weaver said. “I know the day, I know all that, where I was and everything. That’s a big thing in the back of my mind and that was a big thing this season, getting back to that game.”
Boise State will look to put that image and feeling behind them Saturday at 2 p.m. when they host Hawaii in the Mountain West title game at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos (11-1) are hoping to win and have Cincinnati beat Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship to have a shot at landing in the Cotton Bowl. A win over the Rainbow Warriors means Boise State will do no worse than the Las Vegas Bowl.
It’s been more than a year since the overtime loss to Fresno State, but to some of Boise State’s players it feels like yesterday. The feeling walking off the field, losers on the final play of the game as Fresno State celebrated on their famed blue turf, is not easily pushed aside.
“I’ll never forget that feeling,” senior left guard and team captain John Molchon said. “Putting in 11 months of work and not getting the job done, you’ll never forget that feeling. I really won’t ever live that one down. We didn’t capitalize and we knew it was going to affect the whole year. That’s why we wanted to be in this position.
“It means everything to finish. That’s kind of what makes this senior season for me at least.”
Had Boise State won they would have played in the Las Vegas Bowl, had a chance at a rare 12-win season and won the Mountain West title for a second straight season. Instead the Broncos had to miss Christmas with their families for a bowl some had never heard of, only to have the game canceled in the first quarter due to severe weather.
It was an ending that didn’t seem fair, especially to Brett Rypien and last year’s seniors.
“The end of last season in general left a sour feeling with the bowl game being canceled and losing the championship,” safety Tyreque Jones said. “We kind of felt like we went out cold, like empty. We’ve been working hard since January, since as soon as we got back, every day to get back to this point and finish the right way we want to finish.”
Boise State trailed 13-7 midway through the fourth quarter on a cold, snowy night last December 1. Alexander Mattison scored on a 34-yard touchdown run, but the extra point was blocked to keep the score tied at 13.
The Broncos were held to a field goal on the opening possession of overtime, and Fresno State scored on an option play to pull off a stunning 19-16 win.
Fresno State celebrated on the field and accepted the championship trophy from commissioner Craig Thompson on the stage as Boise State’s players walked off in silence.
Everything the Broncos had worked for all year was right there for the taking. And then in an instant, it was gone.
“The end of that game sticks with all of us,” senior tight end Garrett Collingham said. “That’s still in the back of our heads, and I know this season we’ve been thinking about that. We’re definitely not trying to end that way again. We have that chip on our shoulder and we’re going to go out there and do everything we can to protect The Blue one last time.”
The Broncos already hold a 59-37 win over Hawaii on the blue turf back in October. Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier was injured early in the game, and both Chase Cord and Jaylon Henderson tossed touchdown passes in relief.
Hawaii has only lost twice since, to Air Force and Fresno State. They’ve won four games in a row and five of the last six entering the rematch with the Broncos. Boise State followed up the win over the Rainbow Warriors with their first loss of the season at BYU. They’ve won five straight since.
Both teams enter with plenty of confidence and momentum. The Broncos may have the extra motivation.
“It’s not just another game,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin. “This is the opportunity you’ve been working for, to go play in the his game. … This season and what our guys have been able to accomplish to get us to where we are right now, I’m proud of that and proud of our guys for the work they put in to get us here.
“To be back at home and on The Blue and playing for a championship, those are the opportunities you work for.”
Somebody will celebrate a conference championship on The Blue Saturday evening. The Broncos have no interest in it being the other team for a second straight year.
“It would be huge,” Collingham said. “It would be everything you wanted, to go out on top. There would be no words to describe that feeling of winning a championship for our last game on The Blue.”
Hopefully there will be plenty of memorable pictures to save.