We're taking a look at each position on the Boise State football team heading into the summer in our 'Offseason Outlook' series. Next up is the tight ends:
Tight ends coach Kent Riddle was looking forward to getting his young group a ton of valuable reps during spring practices.
Riddle brings back just one tight end who recorded a catch last season and knows he’ll need several others to be ready to contribute this fall.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Boise State to shut things down after just three practices last month.
“It certainly hurts,” Riddle said. “But the flip side is, nobody else is getting them, either.”
Thankfully for Riddle, the one veteran he returns is one of the best tight ends in the Mountain West in redshirt senior John Bates. The 6-foot-6, 256-pound Bates had 22 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown last season, which was more than his previous two years combined.
Riddle projects an even bigger jump in 2020.
“It’s hard to get the ball when you have John Hightower on one side and ‘Shaq’ and CT (Thomas) and ‘AK’ and we’re going to hand it off to the running back a fair amount of time too, so last year it probably wasn’t feasible to get him 40 or 50 catches,” Riddle said. “This season it might be. I’d like to see that progress from him in the pass game.”
Riddle said Bates’ blocking ability sometimes makes it hard to want to send him out on pass routes, which caused his numbers to be less than what they could have been last season.
“That’s the thing that is sometimes hard with John,” Riddle said. “He’s such a dominating blocker.”
With mainstays Matt Pistone and Garrett Collingham gone to graduation, Bates will be asked to take on a bigger leadership role. And he’s already embracing it.
“He’s taking on that role and he’s doing a great job,” Riddle said. “He’s really jumped on that and taken over and I expect to see more of that with the whole offense and whole team moving forward.”
The next most experienced tight end on the roster is redshirt sophomore Tyneil Hopper, who appeared in 13 games last season. He played mostly on special teams, but got some playing time at tight end, but didn’t record any stats.
Hopper arrived from Georgia with plenty of hype and potential, and this could be the year he finally starts to show it.
“He’s a guy that can really do it all,” Riddle said. “He can block, he can catch and he can run.”
Riley Smith may have as much upside as anybody in the group. The former quarterback was converted to tight end early in the season and worked his way onto the field for a few plays, but didn’t have any catches.
“I expect big things from him,” Riddle said. “He’s big and he’s got a big frame. Maybe not this year, he’s certainly not going to be what John Bates is, but I think he’s headed that way down the road. He’s probably not far off from where John was his second year in the program. He’s a big guy with great hands and can catch anything around him and he can really run. He’s bought in and worked his butt off.”
Freshman Austin Bolt from Borah High School likely will have a chance to come in and make an impact right way, and the Broncos got a commitment last week from graduate transfer Mason Sikes from Lamar University.
The group has some talent, but is largely unproven behind Bates. Riddle hopes to change that this fall.
PLAYERS LOST
Garrett Collingham (13 catches, 113 yards, three receiving touchdowns, one rushing TD); Matt Pistone (four catches, 28 yards); Cole Ramseyer (medically retired).
RETURNERS
Bates (RS SR, 6-6, 256), 22 catches, 273 yards, one touchdown; Smith (RS SO, 6-4, 230), no stats; Hopper (RS SO, 6-2, 238), no stats; Kaden Deluna (RS SO, 6-5, 238), no stats; Tyler Eiguren (RS FR, 6-3, 245).
NEWCOMERS
Bolt (FR, 6-4, 205); Russell Corrigan (FR, 6-3, 230); Mason Sikes (SR, 6-4, 240), graduate transfer from Lamar.
HE SAID IT
“We’ll figure out a way to use him, and it might be unconventional in a lot of different ways," Riddle said of Bolt. "I expect him to be a guy that can figure out a way to help us win games. He’s shown that in football, basketball, track, probably baseball if he could play that. He’s a guy that somehow finds a way to impact games.”