It’s hard not to be intrigued with the future of Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir after seeing his former teammate John Hightower go in the fifth round of the recent NFL Draft.
Sure Hightower is an inch taller and a little faster, but Shakir’s production was similar in 2019 — and he seems to just be scratching the surface on his abilities as a player.
“Shaq’ is obviously a very special player,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said.
Shakir actually led the team with 63 catches as a sophomore last season, and finished second with both 872 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Hightower, meanwhile, had 51 catches while leading the team with 943 yards and eight touchdowns.
While Hightower was the burner that often beat teams with his speed for long touchdowns, Shakir has shown an ability in his two years with the Broncos to be dangerous in multiple ways. He’s played multiple wide receiver spots, lined up as a running back and even taken snaps as a wildcat quarterback.
And his continued improvement — combined with becoming the No. 1 receiver with Hightower now gone — seemingly has Shakir primed for a monster junior season in 2020.
“He wants to be the best,” wide receivers coach Matt Miller said. “He’s never satisfied with what he does. He might make a heck of a play, but he’s like, ‘I can always do a little bit better.’
“He’s an awesome person to coach and he’s a guy we can use in a lot of different areas within our offense because he’s so smart. And the more he can handle, the more dangerous he can be.”
But Shakir is not the only reason Boise State is excited about the wide receiver position in 2020. CT Thomas returns for his senior season after finishing third on the team with 41 catches for 522 yards and five touchdowns last year.
“The dude catches everything,” Miller said. “That’s something that has stuck out for me, for a smaller guy, he has a very big, wide catch radius and that’s really going to benefit him. … He sees the writing on the wall, this is his last go-around as a Bronco, so let’s make the most of it. He has a great mindset.”
The wildcard in Boise State’s wide receiver group could be Octavius Evans, who dazzled as a true freshman, but has mostly been a non-factor the past two seasons due to injury. He’s healthy and also wanting to go out on a strong note as a senior.
The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Evans is currently projected by Boise State’s coaches as the third starter at wide receiver behind Shakir and Thomas.
“He needs to step up and be that big, strong, physical playmaker because he’s got a big body, big frame, he can run, has great hands and is extremely competitive,” Kiesau said. “Octavius should have a huge senior year. I’m looking for big things from him. And he’s earned it. He’s had a rough year and a half so it’s time for him to shine.”
Miller said Evans has had a strong offseason, adding, “He’s preparing himself to go put on a show in the fall.”
Boise State also is hoping for contributions from several youngsters, including Stefan Cobbs, Billy Bowens, Khyheem Waleed and Shea Whiting.
Hightower will surely be a big loss, but the Broncos are confident the group will be just as good — if not better — during the 2020 season.
“There’s no doubt we’ll miss having that type of guy in the wide receiver room, but the guys we have in there are very capable of coming together as one unit and still doing a lot of the same stuff that John brought to the table,” Miller said. “I actually think it might make us a little bit more dynamic and more unpredictable because there’s going to be multiple guys doing it.
“There’s a lot of different playmakers that we can highlight in the offense and move them around and get them the ball in some different facets.”
PLAYERS LOST
Hightower (51 catches, 943 yards, eight touchdowns, fifth round pick in recent NFL Draft); Akilian Butler (28 catches, 316 yards, two touchdowns).
RETURNERS
Shakir, JR, 6-foot-0, 195 pounds (63 catches, 872 yards, six touchdowns); Thomas, SR, 5-8, 185 (41 catches, 522 yards, five TDs); Evans, SR, 6-1, 206 (19 catches, 211 yards, one TD); Cobbs, RS SO, 6-0, 186 (three catches, 57 yards, one TD); Bowens, RS SO, 6-1, 202 (no stats last year); Whiting, RS FR, 6-2, 201 (redshirted in 2019); Waleed, RS FR, 6-0, 202 (redshirted in 2019); Maclaine Griffin, RS SO, 6-2, 199 (no stats last year); Trevor Cole, RS FR, 5-10, 191 (redshirted in 2019); Connor Riddle, RS SO, 6-1, 206 (no stats last year).
NEWCOMERS
LaTrell Caples, FR, 6-0, 170; Cole Wright, FR, 6-0, 175, Matt Greenwald, FR, 6-0, 197.
HE SAID IT
“It’s a good, deep group with some really talented players,” Kiesau said. “They are big, strong, physical. I’m excited about that group, I really am. I think they can be an advantage for us and a benefit moving forward.”