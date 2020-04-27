We’re taking a look at each position on the Boise State football team heading into the summer in our ‘Offseason Outlook’ series. Next up is the STUD position:
Boise State’s coaches haven’t been afraid to saddle Demitri Washington with high praise and expectations.
It’s time for the redshirt sophomore to start living up to them.
Washington steps into the limelight in 2020 with the departure of Curtis Weaver at the STUD position.
“He’s going to be a heck of a player,” outside linebackers coach Zac Alley said. “I keep forgetting he’s a sophomore. I’m like, 'You look like a senior.'”
His task is not an easy one — replacing one of the all-time greats at Boise State. Weaver had 13.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles-for-loss last year and set the Mountain West career sacks record with 34. He was named to the All-Mountain West First Team three years in a row and was a fifth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the recently completed NFL Draft.
But Washington himself had 5.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman last year while getting limited playing time behind Weaver. Now he gets his chance to start and make an even bigger impact as a pass rusher at both STUD and defensive end.
“People always ask, ‘Will he be better than Curtis?’ That’s one of the first questions,” Boise State defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “It’s hard to say because Curtis did some phenomenal stuff for us. I’m not going to come out right now and say yes or no, but what I do know is how hard Demitri works and how I’ve seen him grow since he’s been on campus.
“He’s going to be extremely special. Does that mean he’s going to be a first rounder, second rounder, play in the NFL, be the defensive player of the year? I don’t know that because a lot goes into that. But I do know if he stays healthy, he’ll be one of the best football players in our conference and on the West Coast in the next year or two. I believe that.”
Danielson said he helped recruit Washington while he was a graduate assistant working with the STUDs in 2017. He remembers the high interest he received from Pac-12 teams after committing to Boise State, which showed just how talented others also thought he could become.
In just one year on the field, he already started to show his potential. And if you take the advanced warning from Boise State’s coaches — look out.
“He’s one of the most diligent, driven young men I’ve ever been around, and I don’t say that lightly,” Danielson said. “He’s relentless with that feeling that I have to always keep getting better. ‘I can’t have someone beat me for that spot.’ And that’s not extremely common for kids his age. He’s instinctually motivated to be the best in all things.
“He’s going to be asked to do a lot now, and he’s the kind of guy that will meet that head on. I tell him that, ‘You should be one of the best edge players in our conference, and once you do that, now it’s going to be you should be one of the best edge players in the country.’ And he understands that.”
But Washington won’t be able to do it all himself. And that’s why the Broncos are excited about the return of sixth-year senior Sam Whitney.
Whitney has appeared in 23 games and made five starts while battling injuries during his career. He missed all of his redshirt senior season last year, but elected to apply for a medical hardship waiver to return for a sixth year in 2020.
“Sam Whitney looked phenomenal before we went on quarantine shutdown,” Alley said. “He’s going to come back and be a guy that is a dude for us. He’s great to have in the room, he’s a veteran presence and a guy that’s done it for a long time. He’s battled some injuries but he seems strong and ready to go.”
The Broncos are also hoping to get contributions at STUD from redshirt freshmen Isaiah Bagnah and Casey Kline, and redshirt sophomore Dylan Herberg, who is a Timberline High graduate.
“We have a lot of young guys in that room that have talent, man. Incredible talent,” Alley said. “We’re going to keep shaping them and molding them and I expect them to make an impact. We have a lot of potential that I’m excited to tap into with that group.
“Isaiah is an elite pass rusher. He’s naturally gifted that way. I think he’ll probably have a role for us on third down coming off the edge, and Casey kind of the same way. It should be fun to see how they develop. It’s a challenge to those guys. If you want to play, let’s go. Now is your time. I fully expect those guys to play and contribute heavily both at STUD and on special teams.”
KEY LOSSES
Weaver (13.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, 34 career sacks is a Mountain West record).
RETURNERS
Washington, RS SO, 6-3, 260 (34 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery); Whitney, SR, 6-2, 236 (missed 2019 due to injury), Herberg, RS SO, 6-2, 232 (three tackles, one sack); Bagnah, RS FR, 6-4, 240 (redshirted last season); Kline (redshirted last season).
NEWCOMERS
No newcomers to the group for 2020 as of now.
HE SAID IT
“He almost cares too much,” Danielson said of Washington. “If he screws something up, he’s almost too hard on himself where it’s hard for him to move onto the next play. You love that. You know he cares, but it’s something he needs to improve on because it’s football. Next play.”