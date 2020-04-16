BOISE — There’s no denying the Boise State football team will feel the impact of losing a pair of safeties that combined to make 63 starts and play in 87 games the past four years.
The Broncos are hoping strength in numbers will help them overcome it.
Boise State saw mainstay Kekoa Nawahine graduate and the often-injured DeAndre Pierce transfer after last season. Both were strong leaders off the field and talented players on it.
But the Broncos bring back five safeties and nickels with at least 20 career games played, and hope to minimize the departures by relying on that depth.
“A lot of guys have played and a lot of guys have played a lot and at a high level,” safety and nickels coach Gabe Franklin said. “It’s next man up. Let’s roll, man.”
Jordan Happle started at safety in the Las Vegas Bowl against Washington to end last year. He’s battled injuries the past two seasons and played in just 13 games during that span, but has nine career starts and 27 games under his belt. If healthy, he seems to be a strong candidate for one of the starting spots.
“He’s played a lot of football for us over the years, and big games as well,” Franklin said. “Guys look up to him.”
Tyreque Jones, Evan Tyler and JL Skinner all are in the mix as well. Jones has played in 26 games the last two seasons and started at least four games each year, while Skinner appeared in all 14 games as a true freshman last year.
Skinner stands at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds — a frame not often seen by a defensive back.
“He’s like a freak of nature, really,” Franklin said. “As big as he is and as athletic as he is, it just gives us a lot more options.”
Tyler has dealt with a number of injuries during his time at Boise State including ACL tears to both legs. But he was granted a sixth year of eligibility from NCAA and is hoping to finish a frustrating career on his terms.
“It’s been a long time coming for Evan,” Franklin said. “It’s been an uphill battle for him, but I think this year is going to be the one that’s going to be special for him.”
Another option at safety could be nickel Kekaula Kaniho, who was a first team All-Mountain West pick last season after recording 11 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, an interception and a fumble recover. The Broncos could play Kaniho some at safety, and Skinner at nickel.
“Those two guys give us a lot of options as to what we can do on defense,” Franklin said.
Jones also could be an option at nickel, while Roman Kafentzis is looking for more playing time after backing up Kaniho at nickel last season.
The Broncos have six returners with experience for the three safety and nickel spots, while a trio of incoming freshmen also could try and push for immediate action.
Would they gladly take Nawahine and Pierce back for another year? Sure. But the Broncos appear to have plenty of quality options to replace them, which should make for an intriguing year.
“It’s going to be fun to see those guys compete for starting jobs,” Franklin said.
KEY LOSSES
Nawahine (68 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries in 13 games); Pierce (19 tackles, one pass break-up in five games); Khafari Buffalo (23 tackles, one interception, two pass break-ups in 14 games).
RETURNERS
Tyler (safety, RS SR, 6-2, 205), 14 tackles, one interception in 12 games; Happle (safety, RS SR, 5-11, 201), 22 tackles, two pass break-ups in five games ; Skinner (safety, SO, 6-4, 219), 14 tackles, three pass break-ups in 14 games; Jones (safety, RS JR, 6-2, 201), 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, two pass break-ups in 14 games; A.J. Smith (safety, RS JR, 5-10, 187), no stats; Alexander Teubner (safety, RS FR, 5-11, 195), redshirted last season; Kaniho (nickel, SR, 5-10, 185), 61 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three pass break-ups, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery in 14 games; Kafentzis (nickel, RS JR, 6-1, 210), four tackles, 0.5 tackle-for-loss in 13 games.
NEWCOMERS
Isaiah Bradford (FR, 6-0, 170); Rodney Robinson (FR, 5-10, 165); Semaj Verner (FR, 6-2, 185).
HE SAID IT
“We knew it would probably be an option for him, so we just said OK good luck and let’s roll,” Franklin said of Pierce leaving as a graduate transfer. “We can’t really do anything about it. It wasn’t a big thing for us in terms of ‘Oh my God he’s transferring.’ It was OK, let’s go.”