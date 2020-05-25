Zac Alley added plenty of responsibility when he was named co-special teams coordinator this spring. But there’s one unit he won’t be touching.
Each coach helps lead a different special teams group, and head coach Bryan Harsin takes one for himself — the punt team.
“And he’s got that dialed in, too,” Alley said. “I’m just letting him take it.”
Boise State got a commitment from graduate transfer kicker Jonny Messina from Stetson University to handle the field goal duties this fall, but the situation is not as clear for Harsin at punter.
Joel Velazquez returns after serving as the starting punter last season — but his numbers weren’t anything to write home about. He averaged just 39.3 yards on 56 punts, which ranked ninth out of the 12 punters in the Mountain West.
The redshirt senior has a strong leg — he’s the kickoff specialist and also made a 52-yard field goal at the end of the first half at UNLV — but it has yet to translate into consistency with his punts. And the Broncos added a scholarship punter in the 2019 recruiting class — a rarity these days — to compete with him.
Gavin Wale was the No. 21 ranked punter in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and has a redshirt year under his belt. The redshirt freshman will battle with Velazquez for the spot whenever training camp happens, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the youngster win the job.
Messina becomes the third straight transfer kicker to join the Broncos, and the second straight graduate transfer. He went 15 of 19 on field goals last season at Stetson, including a game-winner from 27 yards out as time expired to beat Butler. He also won a game against Jacksonville University in 2018 with a field goal on the last play of the game.
He could get pushed by Velazquez and others that were brought in to compete, but it appears the place-kicking duties are Messina’s to lose.
The highlight on special teams could again be the return game. Avery Williams is back for his senior year after being named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019. He returned two punts for touchdowns, and this year could also handle some kick-returning duties.
One point of emphasis for Alley appears to be getting more starters involved on special teams. Some schools use special teams as a way to get younger backups some reps, but the Broncos plan to get as many of their best players out there as possible this fall.
“We’ve had great reception and all the guys are into it and want to do it,” Alley said. “I think they appreciate that if you want to go to the next level, wherever that is, just about everybody has to play on special teams. You occasionally get the rock stars that don’t have to do it, but for like 95 percent of the NFL, you’re on three teams and you’re playing defensive end or whatever it is, so we’re trying to get some of that buy-in and the culture of the team.
“It’s really important to have starters out there and playing. They are going to be big-time contributors and I think that translates really well from one to the other. It’s important for our best guys to be out there and want it.”
Running backs coach Winston Venable also is serving as co-special teams coordinator this season.
KEY LOSSES: Eric Sachse (14 for 17 on field goals, 61 of 62 on PATs).
RETURNERS: Velazquez (56 punts for an average of 39.3 yards, long of 58 yards, 16 punts inside the 20, 1 for 2 on field goal attempts, made a 52-yarder at UNLV); Wale (redshirted last season); long snapper Daniel Cantrell (nine tackles on special teams);
NEWCOMER: Messina (graduate transfer from Stetson University, went 15 of 19 on field goals in 2019).
HE SAID IT: “We had one guy who just doesn’t give good effort and if he makes his block, it’s another touchdown for Avery on punt return,” Alley said of a play last season that the Broncos are using to show the importance of special teams. “We’re showing the guys that stuff … if we just did this little thing that we work on every day, if you just did it a little bit better, if you gave a little more effort, it would have changed the game for us.”