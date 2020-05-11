George Holani let his play on the field do the talking last year for the Boise State football team. Now it is hoping to get him to talk more in other areas.
The former four-star prospect dazzled in his true freshman season with the Broncos, rushing for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns to help extend Boise State’s streak to an FBS leading 11-straight years with a 1,000-yard rusher.
Cleary the talent is there. Now the Broncos are eager to see him take on a bigger leadership role and be more vocal as he prepares for his sophomore year in 2020.
“Really it’s taking the next step with his confidence and his demeanor of being one of the guys,” Boise State running backs coach Winston Venable said. “He was young last year and did well, but you’re not young anymore and you’ve played, so let’s take you to the next step, the next level, with your mentality and your leadership and maturity. You’re one of our dudes here.
“George has the respect from all of his teammates, so it’s like, ‘Hey man, you work hard, you bust your tail, you’re a smart, humble, hungry kid, so if you have something to say, go for it man. If you see something you don’t like, say something.’ We always want to build our player to player accountability here and George is one of those guys for the future, so he needs to start working on that now.”
It’s a good problem for the Broncos to have. They’d rather start with the ability and production Holani put up and work on getting him to come out of his shell than the other way around, a strong leader that doesn’t contribute much on the field.
Holani, one of the strongest players on Boise State’s team, stuck with Boise State despite interest from several big-time PAC-12 programs. He started the year third on the depth chart, but quickly worked his way up after rushing 14 times for 70 yards in his first collegiate game at Florida State.
He rushed for 102 yards the following week against Marshall and took off from there. Holani had 126 yards and four touchdowns at San Jose State, and 178 yards and two touchdowns at Utah State.
“I mean he’s a beast,” Venable said. “He’s got all these qualities to be another 1,000-yard rusher. … The next step for George is to take his mentality to the next level. It’s not like an ego thing or ‘I’m the biggest, baddest guy on the planet’, but what it is, is ‘I’m not a freshman anymore and I’m coming and ready to lead this group’.”
When he adds being more of a vocal leader to his game? It could get downright scary.
“Watch out for what he’s going to do on the field,” Venable said.
The Broncos are hoping both Robert Mahone and Andrew Van Buren can step up and push Holani for playing time. It was partly their struggles (and an injury to Mahone) early last season that opened the door for Holani in the first place.
Mahone, a redshirt senior this fall, had 142 yards and two touchdowns as the starter in the season opener at Florida State. But he got banged up against Marshall and had just seven carries for 14 yards. He didn’t have more than 75 yards in a game the rest of the season and had just 50 total rushing yards in the final five games of the season.
“You have a young guy like George…that’s not easy,” Venable said. “But Rob has handled it pretty well and his attitude is positive.
“He had an awesome spring, even before spring ball (got cut short). He’s in shape, he’s working hard. I’m really happy and proud for Rob more on the academic side, and knowing there’s light at the end of the tunnel. He’s going to graduate. I’m loving what Rob is bringing to the table.”
Mahone is 12 credits from graduating after once being ruled academically ineligible for the 2018 First Responder Bowl due to poor grades.
“He’s really stepped up academically,” Venable said.
Van Buren came in with plenty of hype and that only grew after a nice true freshman season as the backup to Alexander Mattison in 2018. But his sophomore season never developed into what many expected it to be as he finished third on the team with just 65 carries for 265 yards and no touchdowns. He fumbled twice in the first two games of the season and was unable to move back ahead of Holani or Mahone on the depth chart.
But the Broncos need three or four capable backs, and they aren’t ready to write Van Buren off just yet.
“I think he’s a guy that we’re going to hear a lot more about in the near future,” Venable said. “He’s been sprinkled in there a little bit and made several plays for us, but he’s just getting going. Like George, for him, it’s taking that next step, not necessarily football, but the other things outside of football. That will really help him up his game.”
Holani is the clear starter, but Mahone and Van Buren are both intriguing complementary options. Danny Smith, a redshirt sophomore, also has earned praise from coaches in the past. The Broncos didn’t lose any scholarship running backs after last season and, to this point, haven’t added any either.
The group is the same as last year. We’ll see how different some of the players are.
“We need three or four backs,” Venable said. “Everybody will play. Everybody will eat.”
KEY LOSSES: None.
RETURNERS: Holani, SO, 5-11, 205 (192 rushes for 1,014 yards and seven TDs, 26 catches for 206 yards and three TDs); Robert Mahone, RS SR, 5-10, 221 (89 rushes, 425 yards, six TDs); Andrew Van Buren, JR, 6-0, 234 (62 carries, 265 yards, two TDs); Danny Smith, RS SO, 6-0, 220 (eight rushes, 31 yards).
NEWCOMERS: None.
HE SAID IT: “Hey there’s a lot of things that start off here with the Broncos and venture off to other places. We’re doing something right over here and if other schools want to take what we do, that’s fine with us because it’s how we do it.”
-Venable on former Boise State running backs coach Lee Marks, who is now at Fresno State, but is still referring to the Bulldogs’ running backs by the same term ‘The Stable’ as the Broncos use.