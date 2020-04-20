BOISE — The Boise State football team is not just replacing four starters along the offensive line. The Broncos are forced to replace four multi-year starters, including two likely to get drafted into the NFL later this week.
There’s arguably no bigger challenge facing the Broncos heading into the 2020 season.
Boise State loses possible first-round pick Ezra Cleveland at left tackle, as well as a potential late-round pick in left guard John Molchon. Both were named to the All-Mountain West first team in each of the past two years, and both had 40-plus starts under their belts with the Broncos.
And center Garrett Larson and right guard Eric Quevedo both ran out of eligibility after starting at least 30 games the past three seasons.
Only right tackle John Ojukwu returns from last season, but the Broncos are moving him to left tackle.
“I don’t think you just replace anybody. You get better with the unit you have,” Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell said. “I wanted to make sure this was clear when we got back. I’m not comparing them to fifth-year seniors. You can’t compare anybody to anybody. They are their own person and you coach that person and you coach this unit. You don’t focus on what you lost. You focus on what you have. And I’m excited with what we have. Very excited.”
Ojukwu is a nice place to start. The redshirt junior has started 18 games the past two seasons since debuting as a redshirt freshman in 2018. The Boise High graduate makes the switch to the left side, where he’ll follow Cleveland and look to continue a strong run of left tackles for the Broncos.
When Cleveland is drafted in a few days, he’ll become the sixth consecutive multi-year starter at left tackle for the Broncos to be drafted into the NFL. Ojukwu hopes to someday be the seventh.
“His work ethic is unreal,” Bedell said. “He’s doing a good job. He just needs to be John and play great football.”
The offensive line was hurt big time by spring ball being canceled after just three practices. Bedell was banking on the 15 practices to get his group reps and familiarity at different spots as he tries to piece the group together heading into the fall.
In the short amount of time the Broncos got to work on the field, their line was mostly like this: Ojukwu at left tackle, Garrett Curran at left guard, Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez at center, Jake Stetz at right guard and Ben Dooley and Nick Crabtree at right tackle. Some of that was to give guys looks at spots they aren’t familiar with, while some was Bedell testing out different combinations.
Curran, Holomalia-Gonzalez and Stetz combined to start five games last season, which should help them a bit heading into the 2020 season.
“You think you’re ready to play in a game until your first start,” Bedell said. “And then all of a sudden your eyes get real big. Once you get that first start it’s big, so for those guys to have game experience is going to be good to look back on. Some are playing different positions though, too.
“Excited about having some experience, but we’re still inexperienced.”
Bedell said fifth-year junior Donte Harrington could be an “x-factor” this year. He is returning from ACL surgery on both knees and has experience at both center and guard.
Boise State also added graduate transfer Uzoma Osuji from Rice and Riden Leong from Orange Coast City College to come in and compete for playing time this fall.
The Broncos had similar turnover in 2017 when Bedell took over. After rocky starts to both 2017 and 2018, the group gelled and proved to be a strength. He’s hoping for similar success, but sooner.
“It’s going to be fun,” Bedell said. “I think it’s an unbelievable challenge, and I think that’s what I love about this new offensive line. These guys have accepted that challenge and they are working extremely hard and they did work extremely hard.”
KEY LOSSES
Cleveland (40 career starts, two-time First-Team All-Mountain West selection); Molchon (42 career starts, two-time First-Team All-Mountain West selection); Larson (34 career starts, Second-Team All-Mountain West pick as a senior); Quevedo (32 career starts, All-Mountain West Honorable Mention as a senior).
RETURNERS
Ojukwu, RS JR, 6-foot-6, 311 pounds (18 starts the last two seasons, switching from right tackle to left in 2020); Stetz, RS SR, 6-2, 301 (three starts at guard in 2019); Curran, RS SO, 6-5, 304 (one start at tackle in 2019); Holomalia-Gonzalez, RS SO, 6-2, 305 (one start at guard in 2019); Harrington, RS SR, 6-2, 300 (four starts in 2018, missed 2019 due to injury); Crabtree, RS SR, 6-7, 307 (former tight end, appeared in 14 games as a backup in 2019); Dallas Holliday, RS SO, 6-3, 315 (appeared in 12 games as a backup in 2019); Dooley, RS FR, 6-5, 310 (redshirted in 2019); Keegan Ulrich, RS SO, 6-4, 286 (redshirted in 2018, didn’t appear in any games in 2019); Chase Bunker, RS FR, 6-1, 246 (redshirted in 2019); Dalton Lins, RS SO, 6-1, 300 (redshirted in 2018, didn’t appear in any games in 2019).
NEWCOMERS
Nathan Cardona, FR, 6-4, 280; Brandon Hernandez, FR, 6-6, 300; Kyle Juergens, FR, 6-5, 260; Leong, JR, 6-5, 320, transfer from Orange Coast City College; Osuji, RS SR, 6-6, 292, graduate transfer from Rice University.
HE SAID IT
“With young guys, I don’t want to throw 9,000 things at them right now,” Bedell said. “I’m going to build up. We’ll do some things where they can work on their own. You can work on run-game footwork in your living room. … We’re just going to get better. This offensive line is different in different ways. They’ll grow as we go.”