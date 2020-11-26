BOISE — The Boise State football team finally had a little success running the ball last week against Hawaii.
It was a nice start, but still is not good enough.
The Broncos rushed 36 times for 127 yards against the Rainbow Warriors. By itself that total wouldn’t be great, but it’s a step in the right direction after rushing for 61 and 89 yards in the two previous games.
“The last couple defenses we’ve faced are really good against the run,” Boise State offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “I’m definitely glad we kind of took a step forward with that part of the offense, but we have to be better to be honest. We have to continue to build on that into this next game as well.”
Andrew Van Buren had the best game in his three years at Boise State, rushing 27 times for a career-high 113 yards and two touchdowns. He’s taken the majority of the carries the past three games with starter George Holani out with a knee injury.
“Drew is hitting his stride,” quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “That was a career game for him and I’m so happy for him to get his wheels going. He’s been a great threat inside the red zone and to get over 100 yards is awesome and a great confidence boost for the offense and for Drew. I’m so happy for him.”
Van Buren has four rushing touchdowns the past two games. He’s tied for the Mountain West lead with seven rushing touchdown on the season.
“When his number gets called I kind of joke with him, ‘hey you better get it or I will,’” Bachmeier joked. “I’m just so happy to see him succeed.”
The 6-foot, 228-pound Van Buren is more of a power running back that will get the tough yards with contact. But lately he’s shown the ability to make people miss and extend runs, which was a reason for his success against Hawaii.
“He’s doing a good job of using his body to run people over when he needs to but now he’s being a little more elusive with his hips and being creative with how he’s setting up blocks,” Kiesau said. “He’s maturing at the position. He has a ways to go but he’s taking the right steps.”
Holani could return Saturday against San Jose State.
RED ZONE SUCCESS
Boise State has scored on all 16 trips inside the red zone this season. Only 11 teams in the country have scored on every red zone trip, but none have had as many opportunities as Boise State.
The Broncos scored touchdowns on 12 straight red zone trips to start the season before settling for a field goal against Hawaii. Boise State has 15 touchdowns in 16 red zone appearances in all (93.75 percent), which leads the nation for any school with at least eight appearances in the red zone.
"I think it's a combination of our players stepping up and making plays and having quality play selection, which I know sounds odd," Kiesau said. "We've taken extra time and watched that area because it's obviously the most important area when you are talking about offensive football. We spend a little extra time there ... we've been fortunate down there so far."
ADVENTURES OF BACHMEIER
Bachmeier continues to reveal interesting details about himself and his summer. After previously detailing to the media his newfound love for horseback riding, Bachmeier slipped in two more notable things this week.
Boise State’s sophomore quarterback said he went skydiving this summer in Caldwell, and also spent time during the early part of the pandemic working at a carwash in Fruitland owned by the parents of teammate Tyler Eiguren.
“I did a few things this summer that I guess were adventurous,” Bachmeier said. “The adventures of Hank Bachmeier I guess.”
Bachmeier said he noticed the skydiving place while driving from Boise to Fruitland for work. He and his girlfriend did a tandem jump together.
“I don’t know if I’d do it again, but I can say I did it,” Bachmeier said.
Skydiving wouldn’t think to go over well with Boise State’s coaches — some professional player contracts prohibit things like that — Kiesau said he had no problem with it.
“I love his spirit and I love that he loves being a kid and a college student,” Kiesau said. “I love that part about him. I really do. On top of that he’s a really good football player, so that makes it extra special.
“He said it was a big adrenaline rush. I’m sure it was fun for him. I’m glad he got the opportunity to do it.”