BOISE — The undefeated San Jose State Spartans will arrive at Albertsons Stadium Saturday on an unexpected and unwanted layoff after last week’s game was canceled due to COVID issues with Fresno State.
The Spartans found out last Thursday that Saturday’s game wouldn’t be played, giving them a few extra days to start preparing for Boise State.
“I’m not sure exactly what they did, kind of treated it like a bye I’m sure,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “We’ve gone back and watched the film that we do have, and they are obviously a common opponent since we played them last year.”
Boise State went to San Jose in 2019 and overcame a deficit entering the fourth quarter to win 52-42.
“That was a very tough game for us last season,” Harsin said. “Obviously they are undefeated and they’ve had time to focus on us and get themselves prepared. Now it comes back to us and what do we have to do and are we getting ourselves healthy and ready to go this week.”
San Jose State is 4-0 and tied atop the Mountain West standings with Nevada and Boise State. The Spartans lead the conference in scoring defense at just 15.2 points per game. In four games San Jose State has given up just eight touchdowns.
On offense the Spartans have former Texas A&M and Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel, who has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 980 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with just two interceptions.
“Very good team,” Harsin said.
Boise State is hoping running back George Holani can return this week. The former 1,000-yard rusher has missed the last three games due to a knee injury.
The Broncos also have several other players dealing with injuries including STUD Sam Whitney and linebacker Zeke Noa, who were both injured last week against Hawaii. With no school this week for Thanksgiving Break, Harsin is hopeful that means more time for players to focus on their bodies.
“Hopefully we’re able to get some guys healthy through this week and those guys can get in the training room and give themselves a little more time for recovery and treatment,”
Boise State had 12 players miss last week’s game due to COVID-19 protocols and is hopeful to get some of them back for Saturday’s game. Of course new players could potentially go out with positive tests as well.
“Same challenges we faced the week before with COVID and all the different things we have to deal with,” Harsin said. “How is that going to look at the end of the week? We will see.”
KICKER DALMAS EARNS SCHOLARSHIP
Boise State true freshman kicker Jonah Dalmas surprised many when he was named the field goal kicker to start the season. He continued an improbable start to his career last week when he was awarded a scholarship just two months into his first season with the program.
Dalmas has made all four field goal attempts and is 26 for 27 on extra points after beating out Johnny Messina and Joel Velazquez for field goal kicking duties during fall camp.
“He’s been a guy from day one that has stood out,” Harsin said. “Not just as a player but as a person. Everybody on the team has appreciated him being part of it. He’s worked extremely hard and he’s been very good out there on the field.
“Hard work does not go unnoticed and he was able to earn that and we’re proud of that and he should be proud of himself as well.”
Dalmas, a graduate of Rocky Mountain High School, was the Idaho Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year as a senior. He went on a two-year LDS mission before joining the Broncos over the summer.
SAN JOSE STATE GAME GETS BIG STAGE ON FOX
Saturday’s game against San Jose State will start at 2 p.m. and air nationally on FOX. It will be the first regular season home game on network television for the Broncos since 2010 when a matchup with Oregon State aired on ABC.
FOX has assigned one of its top broadcasting crews of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman to call the game.
“Always wanted to experience the blue turf and feel some Bronco History,” Brando wrote on Twitter. “It’s not an ideal year or season but should be fun this Saturday.”
Boise State’s last game on network television was the 2014 Mountain West Championship.
NO BACK-TO-BACK HONORS FOR WILLIAMS
A 99-yard kick return touchdown against Hawaii wasn’t enough for Avery Williams to win a second straight Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week award. The worst part? He lost to a punter.
Nevada punter Julian Diaz earned the award Monday after recording five punts of 50-plus yards against San Diego State. He had a long of 63 yards and landed four of the five punts inside the 20.
In addition to scoring on the 99-yard kick return Williams had three nice punt returns to give the Broncos good field position. He finished with five kick and punt returns for a combined 192 yards.
Williams was trying to win the award for the second straight week after blocking two punts and returning one for a touchdown against Colorado State.