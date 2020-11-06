BOISE — Even optimistic family members couldn’t have seen this happening to Andy Peters.
Peters, a walk-on true freshman from nearby Timberline High School, started the year as Boise State’s fifth-string quarterback. Friday night he was slinging passes on The Blue.
An injury to Jack Sears and ineffective play from another true freshman, Cade Fennegan, led to Peters getting a chance. He finished 4 of 8 for 26 yards and had one rush for one yard in the 51-17 loss to No. 9 BYU.
Peters figured to do nothing more than signal in plays from the sidelines this season. And as a walk-on, his chances of attempting a pass at any point in his career seemed like a longshot.
But with Hank Bachmeier out for a second straight game due to unknown reasons and Chase Cord still out from offseason surgery, Peters went from fifth to third on the depth chart last week. When Sears went down after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter, he went to No. 2.
And with the Broncos trailing 31-3 midway through the third quarter and struggling to move the ball, he got the shot he grew up dreaming about.
Not many on the Broncos will want to remember the blowout loss Friday night. Peters will never forget it.
DALMAS MAKES FIRST FIELD GOAL
Rocky Mountain High School graduate Jonah Dalmas connected on the first field goal attempt of his career, a 39-yarder in the first quarter.
Dalmas, a true freshman that surprisingly won the place kicking job with a strong fall camp, hadn’t attempted a field goal in the first two games but was a perfect 13 for 13 on PATs.
A former standout soccer play for the Grizzlies, Dalmas went on an LDS mission before quietly joining the Broncos this summer.
Dalmas was the 2017 Idaho Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year.
SHAKIR HAS CAREER NIGHT
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir had the best game of his career, finishing with 10 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Shakir had two touchdowns in 10 seconds in the fourth quarter. He scored on a 52-yard pass from Cade Fennegan, and then had a 46-yard touchdown catch from Fennegan after Boise State recovered an onside kick.
FOUR PLAYERS OUT DUE TO COVID-19
Boise State was without four players due to COVID-19 protocols Friday, although the school didn’t identify which of them were among the 32 players not to dress.
The Broncos had no players miss the opener against Utah State due to COVID, while one player was out last week at Air Force.
Overall, Boise State was without nine players from the two-deep depth chart for various reasons, including starters quarterback Hank Bachmeier, running back George Holani, wide receiver Octavius Evans, punter Joel Velazquez and defensive end Demitri Washington, who previously was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
Linebacker Brock Miller, corner Tyler LeBeauf and wide receivers Khyheem Waleed and Shea Whiting also did not dress for unspecified reasons.
BRONCO BITS
Riley Smith had a career-high five catches for 39 yards. … Andrew Van Buren had a career-high 16 carries for 45 yards. … The 13-point halftime deficit was the worst for Boise State on The Blue since trailing Matt Ryan and Boston College24-0 in the MPC Computers Bowl in 2005. … Redshirt freshman punter Gavin Wale made his Boise State debut, punting seven times for 276 yards. He averaged a respectable 39.4 yards per punt. … Dylan Herberg led the Broncos onto the field with The Dan Paul Hammer… It was 52 degrees at game time.