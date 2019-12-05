BOISE — The Boise State football team set an Albertsons Stadium attendance record when 36,902 people watched a 59-37 win over Hawaii earlier this season.
The crowd won’t be nearly as big for the rematch.
Boise State is hosting the Mountain West title game for the third straight season and officials are again having trouble selling tickets. A crowd of just 23,662 watched the Broncos lose to Fresno State in overtime last year, while 24,515 saw the Broncos beat the Bulldogs in the 2017 title game.
An athletic department spokesman declined to give an update on ticket sales late Thursday evening, saying only that “plenty of good seats are still available.” But athletic director Curt Apsey indicated Wednesday that ticket sales are trending towards a comparable crowd to the last two years.
“We’re not where we want to be ticket wise,” Apsey said. “I think it’s set up for just an amazing game on a pretty good day in December. Everything we’ve done to prepare for this game, what it means and what it could mean .... Tickets are obviously very affordable. Hopefully our fans come out and this place will be shaking on Saturday to hopefully bring our team a victory.”
Boise State is playing for potentially more than a conference championship. A win, combined with a Cincinnati win over Memphis in the AAC title game, could vault the Broncos into the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
The Mountain West and Boise State combine to set ticket prices for the championship game. Tickets cost $25, $35 and $45 depending on the section. Prime seats at midfield are going for just $45 for Saturday’s game despite costing $69 during the regular season.
Tickets to Saturday’s game are not included in the season ticket package, meaning the athletic department literally started at zero when tickets went on sale last week after the Broncos clinched the right to host the game.
Having to resell tickets to season ticket holders in a short amount of time has been a continuous challenge for the Broncos, who have struggled to sell tickets in each of their previous three times hosting the championship.
Boise State’s biggest crowd for the title game was in 2014, when 26,161 came to watch the Broncos lock up a trip to the Fiesta Bowl with a 28-14 win over Fresno State. But even that was a significant drop from Boise State’s average attendance that year.
The Broncos averaged 33,448 during the 2019 regular season. It was the sixth-highest average in program history.
“We’re playing for something so big this year and something our team has worked on since January to be in this position to compete for a Mountain West Conference Championship,” Apsey said. “An 11-1 Bronco team playing a very good Hawaii team, the game is at 2 o’clock by the way, in the day, tickets are very affordable. … There’s no reason that you shouldn’t come out and watch the Broncos.
“Everything is riding on this thing. We’ve already shown what this team can do this year in this place when it’s full, and I hope our fans come out not only to root but to celebrate a really, really successful season. I think these seniors and this team deserve it.”
The crowd has proven to have an impact for the Broncos. In addition to having the nation's best home winning percentage since 2000, opponents have been whistled for 41 false starts the past two seasons inside Albertsons Stadium — the highest total in the country.
The Broncos were 6-0 at home during the regular season this year.
“For the fans to come out to this game would be monumental,” senior defensive lineman Sonatane Lui said. “It gives us a strategic advantage over opponents. I hope a lot of fans realize that and will bring as many people as possible because if we can get this stadium rocking, everything will be in the defense’s favor.”
Like previous years, fans will be allowed on The Blue after the game to celebrate with the Broncos should they win the game.
BRONCOS HOPING FOR ANOTHER FAST START
Boise State’s coaches challenged the Broncos to start fast in the first meeting with Hawaii, and they’ll hope for a similar start Saturday. The Broncos went up 14-0 midway through the first quarter and never looked back, rolling to a 22-point win.
“We started fast in that game,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “Up until that point we kind of had been a little bit slower starting and really good finishing, but I think it went a little bit the other way in that game.
“We did take the ball away from them and that’s obviously huge in any game. We had four takeaways and two fourth-down stops. The challenge is to understand that may not happen again. We’re going to try to, that’s the goal, we have to come out and that’s how you get on top of a team like this.”
COLLINGHAM NEARLY THROWS TD PASS
Tight end Garrett Collingham was happy to score on a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter of last week’s 24-17 win at Colorado State. But he would have been even more excited if the play had worked out like it could have, with him throwing the ball to fellow tight end John Bates.
Collingham took a handoff and rolled out to the right, but elected to run the ball into the end zone when Bates was covered by the defense.
“It was pretty tempting because it was a tight end to tight end play and I wanted to get it to Bates,” Collingham said this week. “Being able to celebrate a tight end to tight end touchdown would have been sweet.
“The call has been in our playbook all year and it finally got called and we were in the huddle and Bates and I were like ‘Yes!’ But they covered it. It was still a touchdown, though.”
PRESS CONFERENCE ON TAP
The Mountain West will hold a press conference at Boise State with players and coaches from both teams Friday afternoon to preview Saturday’s game.
Coach Bryan Harsin, quarterback Jaylon Henderson and STUD Curtis Weaver will represent the Broncos, while coach Nick Rolovich, quarterback Cole McDonald and linebaker Solomon Matautia will be on hand for Hawaii.
Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson will also speak with the media.
Video of the press conference will be streamed on the Blue Turf Sports Facebook page starting at 3 p.m.