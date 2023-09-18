BSU vs. North Dakota FOOTBALL (Ethan Carde)

Boise State offensive tackle Ethan Carde (73) blocks during action against North Dakota on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Ethan Carde has been a Boise State football player for three games, but in those three games, the offensive lineman has had to learn a lot. The Texas Tech transfer has already seen game action at three different positions for Boise State.

In the season opener at Washington, Boise State swapped his No. 73 jersey for No. 19 so he could play some tight end. Against UCF, Carde saw time at left tackle, coming in for Kage Casey. And in Saturday’s 42-18 win against North Dakota, Carde made the first start as a Bronco at left guard after starter Ben Dooley was announced as being out with an injury shortly before the game.

