BOISE — Ethan Carde has been a Boise State football player for three games, but in those three games, the offensive lineman has had to learn a lot. The Texas Tech transfer has already seen game action at three different positions for Boise State.
In the season opener at Washington, Boise State swapped his No. 73 jersey for No. 19 so he could play some tight end. Against UCF, Carde saw time at left tackle, coming in for Kage Casey. And in Saturday’s 42-18 win against North Dakota, Carde made the first start as a Bronco at left guard after starter Ben Dooley was announced as being out with an injury shortly before the game.
“He’s a transfer that’s come in and bought all in,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “He’s played three different positions already, in this early season. It’s been awesome to have him here. He works every single day, and he stepped up huge for us last week.”
Exactly where Carde will play in Friday’s Mountain West Conference opener at San Diego State remains to be seen. Boise State does not comment on the status of injured players, so it's unknown if Carde will get another chance to start at left guard for Dooley, if he’ll be back to backing up Casey at tackle, or even if they’ll have him do something different, like tight end.
But no matter where they put him, the Broncos know they can rely on his 6-foot, 8-inch frame to create openings for the Boise State offense.
“It’s been great,” Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty said about being able to have Carde at multiple positions. “We already know he’s a big guy and he’s worked hard since he’s gotten here. That speaks volumes to him that he’s able to play all these different spots and make an impact for us.”
Because he’s a first-semester student-athlete at Boise State, Carde hasn’t been made available to the media yet, so teammates and players have to speak to his talents.
But one by one, each of them rave about the work he’s put in. That’s what found him a spot on the field against Washington. When coaches looked at the personnel they had available in Seattle, there was an opportunity to get Carde on the field at tight end. His Texas Tech player profile never mentions anything about him playing tight end.
But he put on the No. 19 jersey and went out on a few third-down plays.
“It just shows you that if a guy works and competes, we’ll find a role for him,” Avalos said the week after the Washington game. “Ethan’s been awesome here and it’s what the O-line is building to. There are other guys within that framework that are developing behind the scenes right now and doing really good things.”
HAMDAN ON SIDELINES FOR FIRST HALF VS. NORTH DAKOTA
With Boise State’s offense sputtering the first two games of the season, the Broncos brought offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan down to the sidelines for the first half of Saturday’s game against North Dakota.
Hamdan had coached the first two games of the season from the coach’s booth, but after the Broncos averaged just 17.5 points over those first two games, he was brought down to help with communication between him and quarterback Taylen Green.
He returned to the booth for the second half of the game.
“The thought was to see the communication between him and I on the sidelines,” Hamdan said. “To be honest with you, it felt way more comfortable upstairs. It’s the first time I’ve been down there on the field and I don’t know what to equate it to. But when you got that vantage point from up top, I thought the second half, being able to see things, just felt more comfortable.”
It was a pretty even effort across both halves, with Boise State scoring 21 points in both halves — more than it had in entire games against Washington or UCF.
The Broncos did have 215 offensive yards in the first half, as opposed to 179 in the second, but they also spent a lot of the fourth quarter trying to run out the clock.
“We just wanted to get Bush on the sidelines to get ourselves going early in the game, to be able to be around the offensive guys,” Avalos said. “The ability for a coordinator to call it from either the sideline or the box, whatever is best for the team is what’s needed. We felt like in the second half, we were in a situation where it was good for him to go back up in the box after being on the sideline them.”
MEMPHIS GAME TIME ANNOUNCED
Boise State announced the time for its game against Memphis on Sept. 30. The game will kick off at 2 p.m. MDT in Memphis’s Liberty Stadium and will be televised live on ESPN2.
