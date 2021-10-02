BOISE — There weren’t many bright spots from Boise State’s 41-31 home loss to Nevada Saturday afternoon at Albertsons Stadium. Wide receiver Stefan Cobbs, though, was one of them.
Cobbs had the best game of his young career, hauling in 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in his first full game of action since suffering a lower leg injury against UTEP three weeks ago.
The redshirt junior had just 12 career catches and two career receiving touchdowns prior to Saturday, but nearly equaled those numbers against the Wolf Pack.
Cobbs had an 81-yard punt return a touchdown and a 61-yard receiving touchdown against UTEP before going down with an injury in the second quarter. He didn’t play against Oklahoma State and saw action on only a few snaps last week against Utah State.
He limped off after appearing to re-injure his ankle or foot in the first half Saturday, but he came back in the game a short time later.
Like the Broncos, Cobbs wasn’t perfect, though. He lost a fumble while fighting for extra yards and had a pass go off his hands that was intercepted.
DICKEY COMMENTS ON STADIUM EXPANSION REPORT
Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey acknowledged a report from SicEm365.com during a radio appearance on the pregame show Saturday that said Albertsons Stadium needs to be expanded by about 12,000 seats for the Broncos to get an invitation to join the Big 12.
Dickey was asked about the validity of the report and didn’t deny stadium size as a factor.
“I think it’s definitely something that is part of the conversation,” Dickey said. “In terms of having to have a stadium that is a certain size, I think it shows growth and I think it shows opportunity with those institutions. There’s a reason we said six games, six sellouts. Everything counts and everything matters.
“When you look at who we are competing with and what we’re trying to do as an institution and as an athletic department — the size of your stadium does matter and how many people shows up matters.”
Boise State had a stadium record crowd of 37,426 at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday. The Broncos have had at least 35,000 fans for all three home games. Capacity of the stadium is listed at 36,370.
The Broncos were not among the four teams selected to join the Big 12 last month, but could be an option should a second round of expansion occur when Texas and Oklahoma leave the league in a few years.
“Public perception is so important in this process and what the national perception of our brand is and our goal is to build off of that,” Dickey said. “Those are things we’re going to continue to dig into. I don’t know if there’s a specific number. ... Bottom line, we need to do more in Albertsons Stadium. We need to enhance the fan experience.”
BAD SNAPS STILL AN ISSUE
After Donte Harrington had multiple poor snaps last week against Utah State, the Broncos started Texas Tech transfer Will Farrer at center against Nevada. The snap issues continued.
Farrer had several inaccurate shotgun snaps and at least two others when quarterback Hank Bachmeier didn’t appear to be ready for the snap.
The Broncos lost 19 yards and 21 yards in a span of three plays on poor snaps from Farrer, who was making his first career start at center. Both snaps were low and went past Bachmeier, who had to race back and fall on them to avoid turnovers.
Fans booed after the second rough snap went for the 21-yard loss. Some fans let out a sarcastic cheer on the first play of the next drive when Farrer made a good snap to Bachmeier.
FAN RUNS ON FIELD, DRAWS LOUD CHEERS
A fan ran onto the field in the fourth quarter and drew some of the biggest cheers of the day.
He eluded security for about a minute while running up and down the field and even did a cartwheel before he was finally tackled by a referee and a member of Boise State's equipment staff near midfield.
The fan, Reginald Desmond Macon, was arrested and booked in Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to online arrest records.
BRONCO BITS
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Bagnah had a career-high three sacks. He’s the first player with three sacks in a game for the Broncos since Curtis Weaver had three sacks at UNLV on Oct. 5, 2019. Bagnah had eight sacks in his past seven games dating back to last season. ... EDGE Dylan Herberg had the second sack of his career. ... Khalil Shakir had four catches to raise his total to 162, which ties for the eighth-most in school history. ... Scott Matlock led the Broncos onto the field with The Hammer. ... Nevada picked up a fourth down in the first quarter. It was the first time this season a team converted a fourth down against the Broncos. Entering the game, Boise State had been one of five schools not to allow a fourth-down conversion.