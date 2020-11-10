BOISE – The Boise State football team has forced just one turnover on defense through three games.
“We are not proud of that whatsoever,” coach Bryan Harsin said.
And the one turnover, an interception from Tyric LeBeauf, came on the final play of the game against Utah State with the Broncos holding onto a big lead.
In the past two games against Air Force and BYU, the defense did not come away with any takeaways. It’s the first time since midway through the 2016 season that the Broncos went consecutive games without any turnovers on defense.
“That’s unacceptable,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “We have to get the ball back. When you look at great defenses, they don’t give up explosive plays consistently and they get the ball back.
“You have to come up with the ball or rip it out or make a play in the air at some point. You have to get the ball back.”
Among all FBS teams that have played more than one game, only Utah State (0) has forced fewer turnovers on defense than Boise State.
Boise State’s defense had 19 turnovers in 14 games last season, 24 in 2018 and 26 in 2017 – an average of 1.68 turnovers per game the previous three seasons. That number is .33 turnovers per game so far in 2020.
“In three games one turnover, that’s not where we want to be and we have to change that,” Harsin said. “If we don’t then we’re not really doing anything to make a game-changing play on the defensive side.
“Good defenses find ways to create turnovers and I think we have good players on that side of the ball and we’ve put ourselves in position to make those plays but now we have to finish and find ways to create some turnovers.”
Boise State has added extra turnover drills to practice this week, but Schmedding cautioned that too much emphasis on turnovers can lead to big plays for the opposition.
“We always talk about a first man tackle, second man strip mentality,” Schmedding said. “You can’t be reaching for the ball and let he guy keep running. The more physical you tackle, the more balls come out.”
Boise State forced two fumbles in the Air Force game but didn’t recover any of them.
Things won’t get any easier this week. In two games Colorado State has had only one turnover on offense.
“We preach turnovers every day of our lives but obviously we have to keep doing it at a higher level,” Schmedding said. “We have to over-emphasize it moving forward, no question.”
SIMPLIFYING THINGS FOR FENNEGAN
Boise State had to throw things out the window against BYU when quarterback Jack Sears went down with an apparent head injury just 10 plays into the game. Third string quarterback Cade Fennegan was thrust into action, which meant a complete overhaul of the game plan on the fly.
“We started off with simple stuff in the current game plan we had and then we said well let’s see if he knows it and he didn’t,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “So we actually went back to fall camp base install, base stuff he would know really to get him comfortable and settled in because we’re a very deep offense with shifts and motions and the plays we do there’s a lot of nuances to them so if you don’t get the practice reps they are hard to execute.”
Fennegan finished 15 of 26 for 182 yards and two touchdowns but he also threw an interception and lost a fumble. The offense largely struggled to move the ball and didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter with Fennegan under center.
It’s no fault of Fennegan, who was expected to be No. 4 on the depth chart heading into the season and not be counted on to see the field. The stuff Hank Bachmeier and Sears run in practice while taking the majority of the reps shouldn’t be expected to be run flawlessly by the third or fourth string quarterback.
“We actually ran at halftime and got a call list from fall camp and just started calling base plays to see if he’d settle in for a little bit and he did a little bit and we moved the ball,” Kiesau said. “But a lot of that stuff is not game-planned for your opponent so we had to get back into the game plan to move the ball because we were attacking some things on defense.
“It was tough. If there’s one thing that came out of that from the quarterback position it was definitely a learning experience for them.”
Bachmeier is expected to return against Colorado State but there’s been no official announcement on his status or the reason for his absence.
LIMITED FANS AGAIN FOR COLORADO STATE GAME
Boise State will again have roughly 1,000 fans in the stands for Thursday’s game against Colorado State.
After no fans for the opener against Utah State, the university got approval from Central District Health to have the band, cheerleaders, players’ parents and 500 students attend the BYU game. A school spokesman confirmed the plan will remain the same for the Colorado State game.