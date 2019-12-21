LAS VEGAS — Curtis Weaver looked like a man that had just played his final game in a Boise State uniform, but he wasn’t ready to confirm it.
Weaver sat for several minutes on Boise State’s bench after a 38-7 loss to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday night and had to be consoled by teammates and coach Bryan Harsin.
An emotional Weaver appeared to wipe tears away from his face on multiple occasions.
“I take it very personally,” Weaver said. “It goes all the way back to when we had our first players meeting before fall camp. All those guys willing to risk it all for you on the field.”
Weaver said he had yet to make a decision on his future, but he’s expected to skip his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s seen as a possible first round pick.
Left tackle Ezra Cleveland declined a request for an interview through a team spokesman. The redshirt junior is also expected to skip his senior season and enter the draft.
HOLANI GETS TO 1,000 YARDS TO EXTEND STREAK
George Holani’s 14-yard run on Boise State’s first play of the third quarter put him over 1,000 yards for the season and etched his name in program history. The true freshman helped the Broncos extend their nation-leading streak to 11-straight years with a 1,000-yard rusher.
Holani entered the game needing just 21 yards to reach 1,000. He had 18 in the first half on six carries, but surged past 1,000 with a 14-yard run up the middle to start Boise State’s first drive of the third quarter.
Boise State’s streak of 11 straight years with a 1,000-yard rusher is the longest active streak in the nation and tied for the second-longest in FBS history. North Carolina had 12 consecutive seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher from 1973-84. The Broncos are currently tied with Texas, who did it 11 straight years from 1995-2005.
TRICK PASS FROM THOMAS
CT Thomas became the sixth Boise State player to complete a pass this season when the wide receiver found Octavius Evans for a 21-yard pass in the third quarter.
Thomas took a backwards pass from Jaylon Henderson and then tossed a left-handed throw to Evans for the first down.
BUTLER LEAVES INJURED
Senior wide receiver Akilian Butler was injured in the first quarter and didn’t return. Butler was shown on the TV broadcast with tears in his eyes and teammates consoling him after he returned to the sideline in street clothes.
The injury marked an unfair ending to Butler’s career. He twice previously suffered season-ending injuries in 2015 and 2017.
Butler has had plenty to overcome off the field as well after dealing with the death of both his parents within the last few years.
LUI DOESN’T MAKE TRIP, BUT APPEARS
Senior defensive tackle Sonatane Lui didn’t make the trip with Boise State to Las Vegas for personal reasons, but was seen on the sideline during the game.
Lui was not seen at practice this week and a Boise State team spokesman announced about 45 minutes prior to kickoff that he didn’t make the trip due to “personal reasons.” But when the game started, Lui was seen wearing his Boise State jersey over his street clothes on the sidelines.
The senior defensive tackle was the Defensive MVP of the Mountain West Championship game two weeks ago and tied a Boise State record for a defensive lineman with 16 tackles against Air Force earlier this season.
BRONCO BITS
Octavius Evans led the Broncos onto the field with The Hammer. He was voted as the Dan Paul Hammer Award winner for the season at Boise State’s banquet two weeks ago. … Boise State had scored at least 10 points in each half of four previous Las Vegas Bowl games. They didn’t get 10 for the game on Saturday.