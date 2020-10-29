BOISE — Defensive end Shane Irwin and nose tackle Divine Obichere both made their Boise State debuts last week against Utah State after transferring together from Long Beach City College.
And both recorded sacks.
Irwin sacked Utah State quarterback Jason Shelley for a 7-yard loss to force a punt on the opening drive of the third quarter, while Obichere got him for an 8-yard loss in the fourth quarter.
“It was really cool for those guys, especially both going to Long Beach City College together and coming here,” Boise State defensive line coach Spencer Danielson said. “Shane has been here since the spring, Divine got here in June, and they are great kids to coach. Whatever they struggle with or need to get better at, they want it. They are in here all the time studying film.”
Both provide much needed immediate depth along the defensive line after Boise State lost all four starters from a year ago. Danielson and the coaching staff went out looking for transfers capable of contributing right away, and just happened to find two of them at the same school.
The 6-foot-3, 314-pound Obichere had 46 tackles including 10.5 tackles-for-loss and six sacks last fall at Long Beach City College. He dropped more than 20 pounds after arriving at Boise State in the summer. He was rotated in at nose tackle some in the second half after starter Scale Igiehon went out with an ankle injury.
“Coach Pit (strength coach Jeff Pitman) did a great job with Divine,” Danielson said. “When Divine came in he was probably 335 (pounds). My man was a monster. Now he’s probably 310 or 312, and he can run. You saw on those couple snaps that he can go. He’s a big guy that can run and strike. And he’s still picking things up with the lack of time we had going into this.”
Irwin started his career at San Diego State before transferring to Long Beach City College, where he had 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks last season. The 6-3, 254-pound Irwin is listed as the backup defensive end to Demitri Washington, but he saw action on a handful of snaps last week and had another tackle in addition to the sack.
“It’s awesome to see where those guys came from,” Danielson said. “It’s just a really cool experience, first game on The Blue, nationally televised, and it was cool for them to experience that big-time scene.”
Both are listed as juniors but potentially have two additional years of eligibility after 2020 due to the NCAA rule not counting eligibility this fall given the uncertainty of the season amid a pandemic. Neither player has been made available to the media since arriving on campus.
BACHMEIER EARNS A ‘B’ IN OPENER
Sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed 20 of 28 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Boise State’s opener least week, earning him a passing grade from offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau.
“I would say it was a B,” Kiesau said. “It was solid. It was good. It was just kind of a starting point for us. I think hopefully we’ll get better as we move along and he can progress with more game experience. I think it was a good start for him.”
AIR FORCE GAME MEANINGFUL FOR LINEBACKER NOA
Linebacker Zeke Noa suffered not one but two season-ending injuries in last year’s game against Air Force. Noa unknowingly broke his wrist in the first half but continued to play before tearing his ACL in the third quarter.
He still finished with a career-high 10 tackles in the game including 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack.
Noa, thanks in part to the two-month delay to the season, is back at 100 percent and eager for another chance to play the Falcons.
“Yeah definitely,” Noa said. “I’m excited to be out there again, definitely. For me personally, I like playing against this type of offense. You have opportunities to get 12-plus tackles if you do your job and that’s definitely exciting.”
BRONCO BITS
Chris Fallica, a producer and on-air contributor to ESPN’s College GameDay morning show, said on his podcast this week that Boise State’s home game against BYU next week would have been a candidate to host the popular pregame show had it not been on Friday. FOX moved the game to Friday Nov. 6 to air it nationally on FS1. ESPN typically takes College GameDay to the site of a game that will be televised on the ESPN family of networks but does occasionally visit a FOX or CBS game should it be the best or most compelling game of the weekend. The game must be on a Saturday, though, since the show airs Saturday morning. BYU is currently undefeated and ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll, while the Broncos enter Saturday’s game at Air Force ranked No. 25. GameDay has been to Boise once, doing so for a home game against Oregon State in 2010.