BOISE — Keeghan Freeborn remembers walking into the Boise State locker room for the first time as a freshman two years ago and seeing his name on the back of a blue and orange Bronco jersey for the first time.
“I had to take a picture of it,” Freeborn said. “That was really cool.”
The Rocky Mountain High School graduate is living out the dream thousands in the Treasure Valley grow up with. He’s playing on The Blue for the team he rooted for since moving to the area as a young kid.
“It’s been a blessing,” Freeborn said. “Growing up here it definitely is one of the biggest things around here. It’s different in this community and being able to do this definitely has been one of the biggest blessings I’ve ever received. I’m grateful for it and trying to make the most of it.”
Freeborn, a redshirt sophomore, did just that against Air Force. The 6-foot-1, 317-pounder took over at nose tackle when Scale Igiehon went down with an injury and finished with a team-high nine tackles.
Add in the three tackles he had in the opener against Utah State and Freeborn is fourth on Boise State’s defense with 12 tackles through two games.
“He’s a grinder, that’s what he is,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “He’s a big kid, very strong, and he wants it. He cares deeply about this and I really thought from an effort standpoint he played about as hard as anybody in that last game.
“Keeghan did a great job and we’re really excited about what he’s bringing to the table right now.”
Freeborn was the No. 4 ranked recruit in Idaho from 247Sports in the 2018 class as an offensive lineman. He made the switch to defense after joining the Broncos.
After redshirting in 2018 he saw action in three games last year in limited duty and was credited with one tackle at UNLV. But he’s moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Igiehon and figures to continue to see increased playing time along the defensive line moving forward.
It keeps getting cooler for the local kid every day.
“The first time I got a snap on The Blue, that was definitely something that changed it for me. That was eye-opening,” Freeborn said. “It was like ‘wow, this is really here’. I’m just excited to be here and trying to put my best foot forward.”
BYU’S WILSON ‘THE TOTAL PACKAGE’
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is gaining steam as a possible first round NFL Draft Pick and candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He’s been compared to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Maholmes for his ability to move around in the pocket and keep plays alive.
The former Boise State commit will be a big challenge for the Broncos on Friday when they play the ninth-ranked Cougars.
“He’s the total package,” Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “He can extend plays with his legs, and certainly there’s no questions about his arm. He can make every throw on the field.
“He has good command of the offense, he understands what he’s seeing and how to put them in the right positions. He’s a very good quarterback. If you can extend plays and can run the ball and make every throw, you have a chance.”
Boise State tackled Wilson just short of the goal line on the final play in 2018 when he was a freshman, but he’s made huge improvements since then. Wilson has already passed for 2,152 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with just two interceptions. He’s also been sacked just one time in seven games.
Schmedding said Wilson is “right up there” when asked where he ranks among quarterbacks he’s had to go up against.
“He’s good,” Schmedding said. “There’s no question about it.”
THOMAS MAKES QUICK IMPACT
Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas knew all week he’d get a chance to go deep on the first play against Air Force last Saturday. When it finally came time to run the play, he had a message for teammate Khalil Shakir before taking the field.
“I told Shaq, ‘meet me in the end zone,’ Thomas said.
Ten seconds later, he did.
Thomas caught a deep pass from quarterback Jack Sears and streaked into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown just 10 seconds into the game.
The USC transfer Sears went 17 for 20 for 280 yards and three touchdowns in his first start with the Broncos, impressing Thomas and the rest of his teammates.
“When his time came he took full advantage of it,” Thomas said.
And now Thomas knows the quarterback’s name. He previously had been calling him Jake instead of Jack by mistake after the two met this summer when Sears arrived on campus.
“I was calling him Jake for so long because I had his name saved wrong in my phone,” Thomas joked. “I had to change it once we got closer and started talking more.”
For the game Thomas had two catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
BRONCO BITS
Friday’s game will officially kick off at 7:55 p.m., but pregame coverage on FOX Sports 1 is slated for 7:45 p.m. Aaron Goldsmith and Petros Papadakis will be on the call. … Boise State is 28-1 in home nonconference games dating back to 2006. … The Broncos are 5-3 at home against ranked opponents since moving to the FBS level in 1996. … Boise State’s 2-0 start moved it ahead of Ohio State as the winningest program in college football history. The Broncos have a .7303 winning percentage compared to Ohio State’s .7299.