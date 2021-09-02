ORLANDO, Fla. — Boise State’s defense was tired of hearing all offseason about only having three interceptions last season.
Actually to be specific, Tyric LeBeauf had heard enough.
Making his first career start, LeBeauf had two interceptions for the Broncos — and both were in huge spots.
He's the first Boise State player with two interceptions in the same game since Donte Deayon had two at BYU in 2015.
First LeBeauf intercepted UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the end zone on the Knights' first offensive possession and took it back 100 yards for a touchdown.
The Broncos were getting carved up on the drive and UCF appeared set to take a 7-0 lead. Instead it was Boise State which snatched the early lead.
The 100-yard interception return tied the Boise State record set by Jamar Taylor in the 2011 Las Vegas Bowl. College doesn’t allow for further than 100-yard returns on interceptions in the end zone.
LeBeauf then came up with a huge interception midway through the fourth quarter with the Broncos trailing 30-24 and returned it to the Knights’ 31-yard line. That set up a Khalil Shakir touchdown which put the Broncos back in front 31-30 with 8:02 left in the game.
KANIHO EJECTED FOR TARGETING
Boise State fifth-year senior Kekaula Kaniho was ejected with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter after being called for targeting for a hit to the head on UCF receiver Jaylon Robinson.
As a result of the ejection coming in the second half, he’s ineligible to play in the first half of next week’s home opener against UTEP.
The play was reviewed, but stood after a short review.
Boise State linebacker Brandon Hawkins was called for targeting earlier in the game but the call was reversed after video review and he was allowed to stay in the game.
Kaniho is a ‘super senior’ who elected to return for an extra season after the NCAA gave all players additional eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the 2020 season.
HOLANI SUITS UP BUT DOESN’T PLAY
Boise State starting running back George Holani didn’t play for unknown reasons.
Holani was announced out by Boise State roughly 30 minutes prior to kickoff. When the announcement was made, Holani was on the field suited up and participating in pregame warmups.
Boise State said no players missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. In addition to Holani, projected starting center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez missed the game for unknown reasons.
Holani appeared in just three games last season due to a knee injury but said earlier in fall camp he was 100 percent recovered.
Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio started in place of Holani and had 23 yards on 12 carries.
BRONCO BITS
EDGE Isaiah Bagnah had two sacks for the Boise State defense. It marked the third straight game (dating back to last season) in which Bagnah had a sack. He has five sacks in the past three games. ... Hank Bachmeier’s first eight completions for Boise State went to eight different receivers.