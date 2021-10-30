FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Khalil Shakir literally almost did it all Saturday night.
Boise State’s star wide receiver had 18 combined touches as a receiver, rusher and punt returner for 199 yards to lead the Broncos to a much-needed 28-19 road win at Colorado State.
“Oh man, someone was just asking me if he’s going to fly the plane home tonight,” head coach Andy Avalos joked. “If he’s not too tired he might be able to.
“That’s him. Lining up in the backfield and playing tailback, the routes, the situations he was in as a wide receiver, there was some tight coverages on him and he made some unbelievable plays.”
Shakir had nine catches for 118 yards as a wide receiver, including 52 yards after the catch. He also had seven rushes for 43 yards, and also added 38 yards on two punt returns.
“I think it’s an emphasis every game (to get Shakir the ball),” Boise State quarterback hank Bachmeier said. “But in the ways we were doing it, trying to be creative and get him involved in the run game and get him quick touches out on the perimeter and then taking shots when we needed to.”
OFFICIAL APOLOGIZES AFTER LATE WHISTLE NEGATES BOISE STATE TOUCHDOWN
Avalos said an official apologized after blowing a whistle to negate a Boise State touchdown in the second quarter.
Boise State appeared to score a touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Bachmeier to Riley Smith down the middle. But the officials ruled the play had been blown dead prior to the snap to review a previous third-down conversion by Octavius Evans on a pass over the middle.
No whistle can be heard on the TV broadcast until Smith was already catching the ball at the 5-yard line — nearly four seconds after the ball was snapped.
“That’s what happened, and the referee apologized,” Avalos said. “I can’t comment on what I think or whatever, but that’s exactly what happened. He blew the whistle when the player had already caught the ball. I was very confused about what happened there.
“I was very confused as to what happened and how late that whistle got blown. The play was already over. I thought they were blowing it for the (next) play being over, that’s how late it was.”
"Prior to the snap?"— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 31, 2021
Um... the whistle didn't blow until Riley Smith caught the ball at the 5-yard line.
How on earth can this play be blown dead?
Seriously. How? pic.twitter.com/dDDKvWH9gG
Not only was the touchdown taken off the board, the replay official ruled that the ball hit the ground as Evans was making a sliding catch on third down and the play was changed to incomplete despite no replay conclusively showing the ball hit the ground.
So instead of cutting the deficit to 13-7, the Broncos were forced to again punt trailing 13-0.
SKINNER EJECTED AGAIN FOR TARGETING
Boise State safety JL Skinner was ejected due to targeting for the second time this season after he was whistled for a helmet-to-helmet hit midway through the second quarter.
Referees initially called a holding penalty on Colorado State before the relay booth buzzed down to the officials to review the play for targeting. After a short review it was determined that Skinner led with the crown of his helmet when he went to tackle Colorado State receiver Dante Wright near the sidelines.
Skinner was visibly upset on the sideline and had to be restrained from arguing with a nearby official after the announcement was made.
Because the penalty occurred in the first half, Skinner will be eligible to play the full game next week at Fresno State.
Skinner was previously called for targeting and ejected in the second quarter at BYU.
BRONCO BITS
George Holani returned after missing two games due to injury and had 10 rushes for 43 yards. Cyrus Habibi-Likio also played after missing the last game and had 19 rushes for 61 yards. ... Octavius Evans had four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. ... Tyreque Jones had a career high 10 tackles for Boise State, while Alexander Teubner had eight tackles after taking over at safety when Skinner got ejected. ... Andrew Van Buren led the Broncos onto the field with The Hammer. DJ Schramm carried the Bleed Blue flag while Davis Koetter had the American Flag.